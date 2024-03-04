Seapatrick Reserves win to set up O`Hara Cup semi-final

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Saturday saw Seapatrick travel to Lower Maze for the quarter final of the O’Hara Cup.

Seapatrick have good pedigree in this cup but this was always going to be a tough match. In the first 30 minutes Seapatrick had most of the possession coupled with a few good chances but just couldn’t put one away.

Lower Maze however capitalised on a defensive mistake to go one up on 33 minutes. Seapatrick had to gather themselves together and not dwell on the mistake and on 44 minutes Jake Gorman slotted home to make it one each at half time.

Eoin Casey, man of the match v Lower Maze

The second half started brightly for Seapatrick with them again having most of the ball which created 2 one on one chances with the keeper but both were called debatably offside.

Seapatrick kept battling away and rightfully took the lead with a well worked goal on 87 minutes which was calmly slotted home by Guilherme Borges. Seapatrick managed to see the game out and go into the semi-final of the O’Hara Cup.