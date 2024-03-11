Seapatrick U19s mark first draw of season at Windmill

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Seapatrick U19s left Newry with their first draw of the season after a performance that deserved all three points.

On eight minutes, Windmill were awarded a spot kick when defender Callum Barr fouled the pacey Windmill striker just inside the box. With goalkeeper Charley White being unavailable,

Thomas McKey stepped up for his team and took the number one jersey. When faced with the penalty, Thomas pulled off a great save low to his left to keep the game scoreless.

The penalty save gave Seapatrick momentum in the game and would take the lead two minutes later when Ryse Berry corner found Scott Swindell, whose header back across goal was finished well by the arriving Alfie Geoghegan.

Seapatrick created a number of chances to put the game beyond Windmill. However, a mixture of good goal keeping and poor finishing meant the game remained 1 0.

Seapatrick would rue their missed chances when Windmill equalised with five minutes remaining when a diagonal free kick caused unrest in the Seapatrick penalty area. The Windmill central defender bundled the ball home from close range to give the home team a share of the points.