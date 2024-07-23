Searches for All-Ireland final tickets hit five-year high
Global searches for ‘All Ireland final tickets’ have hit a five-year high, new data has revealed.
Sports analytics platform Tips.gg analysed Google Trends data after Armagh and Galway booked their place in the Senior Football Championship final on the second weekend of July (13th-14th).
Worldwide Google searches for ‘All Ireland final tickets’ reached a five-year high ahead of both the Senior Hurling final and next weekend's Football Championship final in Croke Park.
Online searches for tickets have risen 35.29% compared to the 2023 Championship finals, which included Kerry, Dublin, Limerick, and Kilkenny, while also increasing by 8.24% from 2022, the last year 2024 football finalists Galway reached the final.
Anton Malyutin, Founder and CEO of Tips.gg, commented on the findings: “As the curtain-raiser of the GAA season rolls around, fans from each of the four county finalists and beyond were and still are desperate to get their hands on tickets to witness what could be a momentous day for their county.
“Demand for tickets has soared in comparison to recent years, as counties with less recent success in the Championship compete. Armagh has reached their first Senior Football Championship final in 21 years, while Galway has made it to only their third this century. Similarly, eventual winners Clare had not reached a Senior Hurling Championship final since 2013, while runners-up Cork have still yet to put their hands on the Liam MacCarthy Cup since 2005.”
