Seven-year-old Cookstown girl Adrija Antane is Irish jiu jitsu champion
Adrija worked so hard to prepare for this nationally recognised competition, training several times a week including private one-to-one lessons weekly with her coaches.
Adrija’s hard work paid off as she dominated every fight from the beginning winning her opponents both by points and by submissions. Adrija placed first and won gold making her Irelands Jiu Jitsu Champion of 2024.
Adrija has been training Brazilian Jiu Jitsu for just under a year in club Brooks in Dungannon.
She trains several times a week including one to one sessions with her coaches. During her time in training Adrija has competed in many competitions starting at the age of six however, the Irish Open 2024 has been the biggest event to date for her and she achieved incredible results.
Adrija is determined, humble and hardworking little girl who has many goals for her future in Jiu Jitsu and despite her young age dreams of opening her own club and becoming a coach herself.
Adrija is a role model to all other young athletes with her courage and bravery to follow her dreams. Later in the year Adrija hopes to attend the European Championships to show off her talent and hard work.
