Seven-year-old Cookstown girl Adrija Antane is Irish jiu jitsu champion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cookstown girl Adrija Antane competed in the Irish Open Jiu Jitsu Championships in county Meath this weekend.

Adrija worked so hard to prepare for this nationally recognised competition, training several times a week including private one-to-one lessons weekly with her coaches.

Adrija’s hard work paid off as she dominated every fight from the beginning winning her opponents both by points and by submissions. Adrija placed first and won gold making her Irelands Jiu Jitsu Champion of 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adrija has been training Brazilian Jiu Jitsu for just under a year in club Brooks in Dungannon.

Adrija Antane and her coach Zion Ribeiro.

She trains several times a week including one to one sessions with her coaches. During her time in training Adrija has competed in many competitions starting at the age of six however, the Irish Open 2024 has been the biggest event to date for her and she achieved incredible results.

Adrija is determined, humble and hardworking little girl who has many goals for her future in Jiu Jitsu and despite her young age dreams of opening her own club and becoming a coach herself.