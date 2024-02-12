Share of spoils for Thirds

Banbridge dominated the first quarter with the forward line continuously pressing the Elks' defence and breaking down Elks' play. Player of the match April McFarlane battled for everything up front and had some great shots on goal.The second quarter was much of the same with Banbridge controlling the game. After a number of penalty corners for the home side, a Julie Pollock solid strike put the Bann ladies ahead. Julie was close to adding a second from a corner but it was deemed too high.The third quarter saw the home defence under a bit more pressure and an Elks' penalty corner allowed them to level the scores. Zara McCormick also made a crucial clearance off the line to prevent Elks taking an unexpected lead.A frantic final quarter saw Bann throw everything at the Elks' defence.Sarah Gamble, Cara Purdy and Aileen Lawson all had good chances and were unlucky not to find the back of the net. Despite having most of the play, Bann were unable to settle the game and it finished 1-1.