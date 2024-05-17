Sharkey signs pro deal for Inver Women

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Goalkeeper Cerys Sharkey joins Hollie Johnston, Erin Montgomery and Kate Smith who have signed professional deal at Larne Women.

The 17-year-old goalkeeper arrived at Inver this summer following a spell at Glentoran Women and has immediately impressed throughout pre-season and season opening.

Having featured in both of the clubs's Sports Direct Women’s Premiership fixtures so far, Sharkey has been rewarded with her first professional contract and is a highly rated prospect who has been called up to recent Northern Ireland U17 squads as part of their UEFA European Qualifying campaign.

Penning a professional contract with the Inver Reds marks the latest highlight in what has been a rapid rise to the top of the domestic game for Sharkey, who took her first step into senior football with Ballymoney United in the fifth division of the NIWFA’s league structure.

Cerys Sharkey puts pen to paper on new pro deal

Following a standout season with Ballymoney, the shot-stopper made the move to Coleraine and was part of the Bannsiders’ squad which secured promotion to the NIWFA Championship.

Sharkey then made the switch to East Belfast, continuing her development in the NIFL Women’s Academy League with Glentoran Women last season before agreeing to join Larne ahead of the 2024 season.

Upon signing her new deal, Sharkey said: “I’m really pleased to have been offered a professional contract with the club and see this moment as one of the highlights during my career to date.

“While I’ll take a second to enjoy the landmark moment and reflect on how hard I’ve worked to get here, my mindset is that this is just the start and I now must work even harder to compete at Larne and keep developing as a player.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time at the club so far and can feel myself improving with every game and training session. Making my Women’s Premiership debut was special and I am determined to compete with the other fantastic goalkeepers at the club to make as many first team appearances as possible this season.”

The club’s Women’s General Manager William Noble added: “Cerys has been magnificent since arriving at the club ahead of the ongoing season and it’s great to be able to reward her efforts with a new professional contract.

“Cerys is someone who believes in the project at Inver Park, and we believe that as a player, has a really high ceiling to grow and improve during her time with us.

