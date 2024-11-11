Shay Shows he’s not Shot Shy

Portadown, the masters of the injury time goals, did it again on Saturday to grab a dramatic equaliser in the 95th minute against Carrick Rangers. The home side dominated the game but had fallen behind to an unfortunate eighth minute own goal.

Shay McCartan was caught in possession in the Carrick half, and as Crowe broke clear he was brought down by Gary Thompson. The Ports skipper picked up a yellow and from the resultant free kick the home defence failed to clear the ball and as it bobbled around the six yard box Luke McCullough had a couple of bites at it before the ball came off McCartan lying prone in the six yard box for the opener. Just a minute later McCartan almost made amends but his daisy cutter from 25 yards went wide of the post.On the sixteenth minutes there were strong claims for a penalty when Forsyth lying inside the penalty area brought down Thompson, but a free kick right on the edge of the area was awarded by referee Mark Dillon.From the free kick McGuckin headed over for a corner to The Ports. Carrick broke clear from the corner kick and Maciulaitis played in Heatley, but McCarey stood his ground as he bore down on the Portadown goal and the keeper cleared his goal bound effort. Carrick created a couple of chances, but McCarey was on hand again saving from Maciulaitis on 25 minutes and an even better save a minute later from Heatley.Portadown had a great opportunity to level on 33 minutes when McCartan on the edge of the box fed the ball to Obhakhan but the striker lifted the ball just over the crossbar.Heatley should have been shown red on 45 minutes following a fouling on MacKinnon when he appeared to stamp on the Portadown defender as he lay on the ground. McCarey was booked for his protests over the challenge. Ports boss Currie was very clear on the incident, “ I seen it, everybody seen it, when it comes out and everybody sees it they will know what should have happened”. Carrick Manager Baxter was adamant it was “a natural movement, not intentional, and with no malice”Portadown started the second period strongly and an effort from McCullough sailed onto the roof of the net on 50 minutes. The game ebbed and flowed for much of the second period without any really clear-cut chances at either end of the park. McCullough had the ball in the back of the Carrick net on 75 minutes after his header came back of the crossbar but it was ruled out for offside. A quick breakaway on 79 Minutes saw McCullough play in Fyfe but his shot was blocked. Carrick countered and won a corner and from the kick McCarey was forced into a top drawer save.Curtis Allen twisting and turning fired his shot wide eight minutes from time. Just as the four added minutes were expiring another moment of Shay McCartan magic salvaged a point for Portadown. Carrick, running down the clock were caught cold and McCartan picked up the ball thirty yards out before losing his markers and firing a superb right foot shot past the despairing dive of Glendinning. Portadown gaffer Niall Curie readily admitted his side were below par, “Credit goes to Carrick today, I thought we weren’t at our best, they played a low block and hit us on the break. We made it too easy for them, Stephen’s a wonderful manager and he has got them well disciplined. I’m ok with a draw, I thought we were getting nothing to be honest.