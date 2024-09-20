Shortlisted nominees announced for Junior Sports Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The shortlisted nominees vying for a top accolade at the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Junior Sports Awards 2024 have been announced, with a host of sports teams, individuals, coaches, and inspirational volunteers recognised for their remarkable talent and outstanding achievements.

Some 54 nominations across eleven categories made it to the shortlist, illustrating that the ABC Borough is a region that nurtures sporting excellence and promotes opportunity and participation across a wide range of disciplines. As in previous years, judges were overwhelmed by the exceptionally high standard of nominations submitted.

Shortlisted nominees will join representatives from Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Sports Forum, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council and headline sponsor Manfreight Limited at Craigavon Civic and Conference Centre on Friday 27 September to celebrate their sporting achievements and hear the winners announced.

The shortlisted nominees vying for an award include:

ABC Junior Sports Awards, Friday 27 September at Craigavon Civic & Conference Centre

Young Volunteer Awards (sponsored by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council)

Cameron Shaw (Banbridge Amateur Boxing Club), Naoise Hughes (St Brenda’s Camogie Club, Ballymacnab), Ruadhri Coleman (St Paul’s Gaelic Football Club) and Sarah Black (Portadown Ladies Hockey Club).

Sports Person with a Disability (sponsored by McKeever Sports)

Kingston Bryars (Lighting Powerchair Football Club) and James Corrie (Ski Ability NI).

ABC Junior Sports Awards are proudly sponsored by Manfreight Limited

Junior School Team of the Year sponsored by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council

Fairhill Primary School Boys Football Team, Banbridge Academy U14 Girls Hockey Team, Tannaghmore Primary School Netball Team and Ballydown Primary School U12 Boys Table Tennis Team.

Junior Club Team of the Year (sponsored by Donaghy’s Shoefair Sports)

Lurgan Town Football Club U13 Team, Portadown Ladies Hockey Club P7 Team, Banbridge Rugby Football Club U14 Boys Team and Portadown Amateur Swimming Club Aquasprint Team.

Junior Male of the Year (sponsored by Armagh Sports and Trophies)

Issac Ireland (Banbridge Amateur Boxing Club), Eoghan McAdam (Clann Na Banna CLG), William-John Hanna (Belfast Junior Giants), Josh Malone (Banbridge and Rathfriland Karate Club), Adam Green (Lough Erne Yacht Club) and Andrew Wishart (Iveagh Pony Club).

Junior Female of the Year (sponsored by Manfreight Limited)

Esraa Malki (St Catherine’s College, Armagh), Maisie Hobson (Killicomaine Junior High School), Lucia McMullen (Kingspark Primary School), Cassie Henderson (Phoenix Amateur Boxing Club), Katie Donnelly (St Brenda’s Camogie Club, Ballymacnab), Heidi Curran (Crusaders Strikers Football Club), Katie Leslie (Banbridge Hockey Club), Mary Jane Cahill (Banbridge & Rathfriland Karate Club), Katelynn Magee (Banbridge Rugby Football Club), Samantha Burns-Atkin (Banbridge Amateur Swimming Club), Monika Ilieva (St Ronan’s College, Lurgan) and Una McClelland (Iveagh Pony Club).

Youth School Team of the Year (sponsored by Total Hockey)

Portadown College U16 Girls Football Team, Banbridge Academy 1st XI Boys Hockey Team, Royal School Armagh 1st XI Girls Hockey Team, Banbridge Academy 15 – 16 Swim Team and Banbridge Academy Medallion XV Rugby Team.

Youth Club Team of the Year (sponsored by Manfreight Limited)

Portadown Ladies Hockey Club U15 Team.

School Coach of the Year (sponsored by Sport Northern Ireland)

Kieran Martin (Kingspark Primary School – Athletics (Cross Country), Greg Thompson (Royal School Armagh - Girls Hockey) and Emma McDonald (Tannaghmore Primary School - Netball).

Club Coach of the Year (sponsored by Sport Northern Ireland)

Martin Toland (Phoenix Amateur Boxing Club), Niadh Harvey (St Brenda’s Camogie Club, Ballymacnab), Amitabh Mandrekar (Armagh Cricket Club), Damien Higgins (Donacloney Football Club Youth), Suzanne Evans (Portadown Ladies Hockey Club) and Kevin Broderick (Banbridge & Rathfriland Karate Club).

Youth Male of the Year (sponsored by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council)

Ben Walker (Banbridge Hockey Club), Connor Magee (Banbridge Rugby Football Club) and Adam Donaldson (Richhill Tug of War Club).

Youth Female of the Year (sponsored by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council)

Ruby Johnston (Dromore Ladies Hockey Club), Hannah-Rose Grady (Banbridge & Rathfriland Karate Club), Evie McCafferty (Clann Eireann) and Alana Burns-Atkin (Banbridge Amateur Swimming Club).