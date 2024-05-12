Skye-Leigh crowned National Junior Cadet champion!

By Evolution Boxing ClubContributor
Published 12th May 2024, 19:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Carrickfergus teen boxing sensation made history for her club this weekend when she won the club’s first-ever National Senior Cadet title.

The Carrickfergus girl was crowned champion in the 42kgs class at Dublin’s National Stadium on Saturday.

Only a month has past since Skye-Leigh Haighton of Evolution boxing club in Carrickfergus won her first National title and entered the National senior cadets with a quite confidence along side club mate Sophie-Leigh Mclintock.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the semi-final, the Belfast High School student boxed brilliantly to defeat Emma O'Gorman from Treadagh. In the final, she faced Jasmine Mcarthy of Setanta and produced a storming performance to take her second National title.

Skye-Leigh Haighton , Iain MahoodSkye-Leigh Haighton , Iain Mahood
Skye-Leigh Haighton , Iain Mahood

Evolution boxing clubs head coach, Iain Mahood , was delighted for the club’s ‘golden girl’.

“Skye is a fantastic talent and she’s extremely disciplined. She gives everything to boxing and has now won two Irish titles on the bounce. She fully deserves her success and both her and Sophie are great role models for female boxers.

The club also took a silver at the National Senior Cadet Championships at 54kg , with Sophie-Leigh Mclintock losing out in the final, on a split decision, against Molly Doyle of Templemore. Sophie-Leigh had three bouts across the tournament and sets herself in a good position to start the next season.

Related topics:SkyeCarrickfergus
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice