Skye-Leigh crowned National Junior Cadet champion!
The Carrickfergus girl was crowned champion in the 42kgs class at Dublin’s National Stadium on Saturday.
Only a month has past since Skye-Leigh Haighton of Evolution boxing club in Carrickfergus won her first National title and entered the National senior cadets with a quite confidence along side club mate Sophie-Leigh Mclintock.
In the semi-final, the Belfast High School student boxed brilliantly to defeat Emma O'Gorman from Treadagh. In the final, she faced Jasmine Mcarthy of Setanta and produced a storming performance to take her second National title.
Evolution boxing clubs head coach, Iain Mahood , was delighted for the club’s ‘golden girl’.
“Skye is a fantastic talent and she’s extremely disciplined. She gives everything to boxing and has now won two Irish titles on the bounce. She fully deserves her success and both her and Sophie are great role models for female boxers.
The club also took a silver at the National Senior Cadet Championships at 54kg , with Sophie-Leigh Mclintock losing out in the final, on a split decision, against Molly Doyle of Templemore. Sophie-Leigh had three bouts across the tournament and sets herself in a good position to start the next season.