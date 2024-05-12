Skye-Leigh crowned National Junior Cadet champion!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Carrickfergus teen boxing sensation made history for her club this weekend when she won the club’s first-ever National Senior Cadet title.

The Carrickfergus girl was crowned champion in the 42kgs class at Dublin’s National Stadium on Saturday.

Only a month has past since Skye-Leigh Haighton of Evolution boxing club in Carrickfergus won her first National title and entered the National senior cadets with a quite confidence along side club mate Sophie-Leigh Mclintock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the semi-final, the Belfast High School student boxed brilliantly to defeat Emma O'Gorman from Treadagh. In the final, she faced Jasmine Mcarthy of Setanta and produced a storming performance to take her second National title.

Skye-Leigh Haighton , Iain Mahood

Evolution boxing clubs head coach, Iain Mahood , was delighted for the club’s ‘golden girl’.

“Skye is a fantastic talent and she’s extremely disciplined. She gives everything to boxing and has now won two Irish titles on the bounce. She fully deserves her success and both her and Sophie are great role models for female boxers.