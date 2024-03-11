Solid derby win for Seapatrick Reserves

Moneyslane 2 v 4 Seapatrick FC
By Kenneth George WhanContributor
Published 11th Mar 2024, 14:31 GMT
Seapatrick travelled to Jubilee Park on Saturday afternoon in a league encounter with Moneyslane.

They got themselves off to a flying start when young Eoin Casey's shot was deflected past the moneyslane keeper. In form striker Jake Gorman then added two quick fire goals to put the Village side three up inside 20 minutes.

The village had more opportunities to extend the scoreline before the break but couldn't capitalise on them.

Jake Gorman, who scored a hat-trick against MoneyslaneJake Gorman, who scored a hat-trick against Moneyslane
Half time - Moneyslane 0 - 3

In the second half the village got straight back onto the front foot trying to extend their lead and they did so when striker Jake Gorman broke through to slot home for his hat-trick and the village's fourth on the day. Moneyslane had a late comeback when they got two late goals but the village side saw out the game to come away with the three points.

Today's man off the match was striker Jake Gorman. No fixture next Saturday for the Village reserves.

Full Time - Moneyslane 2 - 4 Seapatrick