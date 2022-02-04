South Antrim defeat NICS at Stormont

Max Taylor in action for South Antrim

South started sluggishly and found themselves a goal down in the first quarter when a crashed ball struck a defender’s foot and lobbed high seemingly headed out for a long corner. However a Service forward had other ideas and smashed an overhead effort into the unguarded South goal.

Into the second quarter and finally the Lisburn side began to find some rhythm with Ben Clarke and Chris Henry looking dangerous. However, it was Max Taylor who drew the sides level when he sent a reverse effort into the Service goal.

Shortly after this, Taylor made it 2-1 to South when following superb skills from Cameron Forrest, he received the ball at the top of the circle and dispatched a replica reverse pile-driver past the hapless home keeper.

South Antrim's Chris Henry

2-1 to South at the half time break and it was hoped that the Lisburn men would now enjoy a better second half.

However, the home team had other ideas and won several penalty corners which were thankfully well defended by the South rear guard and the third quarter finished with the score line still 2-1 to South.

Into the final quarter and eventually South grabbed the all important next goal.

Good work from Andrew Bingham and Chris Henry down the right saw the latter square the ball to 15 year old Max Turner, making his senior debut.

His goal bound effort was superbly saved by the home keeper but the ball fell kindly to Oliver Patterson who made no mistake and swept the rebound into the goal. 3-1 to South.

The last minute saw the home team score from a penalty corner, but South held on to secure an ugly win but a valuable three points.

The ones are on the road again this week when they play QUB.