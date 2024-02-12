Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Springwell Running Club members headed to Belfast on Saturday (February 10) for the penultimate event of this season’s Winter Cross Country League. A scenic one-mile lap led the competitors uphill towards Parliament Buildings along the side of the Prince of Wales Avenue, before turning and winding back downhill through the grounds to the start.

The ladies and M60's had three stamina sapping laps to complete, while the senior men had an extra lap for their race.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Senior Women - 125th Gael Butcher 28:13, 159th Alison Duncan 30:30, 167th Heather McLaughlin 31:03, 194th Ingrid Hamilton 34:37, 196th Pauline Duke 34:47, 204th Linda McMichael 36:30. M60's - 8th David Shiels 22:58. Senior Men - 175th Mark Goldsworthy 33:37, 186th James Hughes 34:27, 192nd Jonny Rowntree 35:05, 210th Adrian Finlay 36:57, 240th Andrew Wilmot 44:00.

Springwell's Ladies at Stormont

Parkrun

It was a busy weekend of parkrunning for the ‘Springers’, as 59 of them appeared at 18 different venues, from Achill Greenway parkrun on the West Coast of Ireland to Wanaka parkrun in the South Island of New Zealand. There was even a Springer parkrunning at South Beach Recreation Reserve parkrun in Western Australia, that's how well travelled they are!

Congratulations to Anne Jack, who completed her 200th event much closer to home at the Portrush parkrun. This week the personal bests were to be found at Limavady parkrun where Naomi Gordon and Shirley McGaffin both improved on their times. Thanks to all the volunteers, who give so freely of their time to make parkrun happen.

Ecos - Reggie COLVILLE 20:38, Alan WHITE 27:22, Sonya COLVILLE 30:02, Alison CLARKE 31:54, Liz MCLAUGHLIN 33:47, Nicola WHITE 34:00, Kenneth BACON 44:53; Queen’s - Conor SHIELDS 23:29.

James Hughes, Andrew Wilmot, Adrian Finlay, Jonny Rowntree and Mark Goldsworthy at Stormont XC. Credit Springwell Running Club

Advertisement

Advertisement

Portrush - Andy WHITEFORD 19:35, Rhys WALKER 20:58, Cathy ADAMS 23:26, Paul LAVERTY 23:28, Mervyn THOMPSON 25:28, Reid JACK 25:32, George BRIEN 25:33, Patricia CRAIG 27:18, Graeme MONTGOMERY 27:34, Andrew WILSON 30:04, Grainne MOORE 30:12, Anne JACK 30:53, Amanda SCOTT 31:18, Jonathan HUDDLESTON 31:55, Liz DOWEY 33:01, Iris WILSON 37:37, Gemma CRAIG 39:09, Julie CORBETT 43:56, Caitriona MACKLE 53:18, Fergal MACKLE 53:20, Deborah PURDY 53:27, Gemma WRAY 54:50.

Upton Court - Kay HACK 38:32; Marlay - Elaine MONTGOMERY 49:44; Antrim - Shaun CARTON 23:31, Patrick MAGEE 31:13, Monica MCCLENAGHAN 32:20; Castlewellan - Gary KENDALL 25:45; Cootehill - Catherine BYERS 34:36; Limavady - Chris DENTON 17:25, John BUTCHER 19:23, Fergus THOMPSON 22:56, Kevin MCLEAN 23:12, Leanne QUIGLEY 24:27, Naomi GORDON 25:41 PB, David MCGAFFIN 25:43, Janet PATRICK 25:51, John MCMICHAEL 30:35, Shirley MCGAFFIN 34:01 PB.