Springwell Running Club tackles mountain running championship

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The first weekend of March heralded the start of the mountain running championship, with a trip to County Armagh, and Shane’s Castle hosted a marathon and half-marathon. Parkrun, the one consistent throughout the year, lured over 70 Springwell RC members out for their 5k run, but more of that later.

Slieve Gullion Mountain Race

Saturday 2nd March saw the opening race of the NIMRA Championship with the Slieve Gullion Mountain Race in County Armagh. Although cold and frosty, thankfully there was no wind for the competitors as they started the 5.8-mile course with 1000 feet of climbing in the first mile, before a steep descent followed by another 1500 feet of climbing and then a white-knuckle descent to the finish. Three Springwell RC members made the journey to Slieve Gullion with Barry Mullan 40th in 39:15, Adele Tomb 72nd in 44:57 and Carolyn Crawford 78th (1st FV40) in 46:56.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adele Tomb at Slieve Gullion

Shane's Castle Half Marathon

Advertisement

Advertisement

Saturday also saw a trip to Antrim for two Springwell RC members as they took on the challenge of the Shane's Castle Half Marathon hosted by ATLAS Running. A 1:46:14 from Paul Laverty saw him finish in 22nd, while a 2:12:43 from Heather Spence saw her cross the line in 69th.

Parkrun

The first weekend of March saw a posse of seventy - one Springers out parkrunning at twelve different venues. Councillor Steven Callaghan, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Council, made a visit to Limavady parkrun where he ably officiated as starter, while Springwell RC President Kenneth Bacon went to Ecos parkrun to complete his 300th event and provided a cake so large it needed its own gazebo. Obviously inspired by the cake and the "first come, first served" system, there was a super six personal bests at Ecos, with Andrew Wilmot, Aidan Mooney, Alison Clarke, Emer Thompson, Rhona Laverty and Caoimhe Quinn moving well up the queue. Elsewhere Jonathan Huddlestone make his mark with a personal best at Queen's parkrun, Belfast, Jonny Rowntree put all those cross-country miles he’s run to good effect with a personal best at Portrush parkrun, and, inspired by the Mayors visit to Limavady parkrun Kathryn Campbell recorded Springwell’s ninth personal best of the day.

Barry Mullan at Slieve Gullion

Thanks to all the volunteers who make parkrun happen, we appreciate all your efforts.

Derry City - Jonno JOHNSON 23:28,

Belfast Victoria - Pamela HOWE 26:50

Ecos - Rodney MC PHEE 18:27, Deborah MC PHEE 22:45, Patricia CRAIG 25:36, Patrick MAGEE 26:04, Andrew WILMOT 26:10, Alan WHITE 26:56, Aidan MOONEY 27:01, Gemma WRAY 30:07, Anne JACK 30:36, Reid JACK 30:37, Nicola WHITE 31:25, Alison CLARKE 31:53, Bernie DRAIN 32:46, Emer THOMPSON 32:47, Karen SMITH 33:34, Liz MCLAUGHLIN 33:46, Roisin WALKER 33:47, Rhona LAVERTY 37:18, Caoimhe QUINN 39:38, Deborah PURDY 41:29, Kenneth BACON 41:40

Club President Kenneth Bacon celebrates 300 parkruns

Queen’s - Jonathan HUDDLESTON 24:25

Advertisement

Advertisement

Portrush - David O'NEILL 19:44, Andy WHITEFORD 19:57, Rhys WALKER 20:01, Maurice WALKER 20:13, Cathy ADAMS 23:25, Jonny ROWNTREE 23:34, Fiona MARTIN 24:25, George BRIEN 24:58, Mervyn ADAMS 25:30, Mervyn THOMPSON 25:38, Sylvia POLLOCK 26:49, Alanna MILLAR 29:32, Aisling HYNES 30:03, Karen GARVIN 30:59, Liz DOWEY 32:00, Barry MCBRIDE 32:11, Pauline DUKE 33:16, Gemma CRAIG 35:07, Iris WILSON 36:46, Caitriona MACKLE 41:10, Fergal MACKLE 43:34

Armagh - Majella MCATEER 25:38, Colin CONNOLLY 30:49

Letterkenny - Ali SHAW 20:09

Ballina - Lorraine ABERNETHY 35:36, Amanda SCOTT 35:37, Elaine MONTGOMERY48:26, Catherine BYERS 48:27

Limavady - Chris DENTON 17:14, Brian MOORE 20:11, David SHIELS 20:30, Gael BUTCHER 23:49, John BUTCHER 23:51, Janet PATRICK 25:53, Sinead GRAHAM 25:57, Alison C DUNCAN 25:57, Kathryn CAMPBELL 26:22, John MCMICHAEL 30:16, Linda MC MICHAEL 30:16, Gary MOORE 38:32, Catherine PINKERTON 44:10

Stormont - Kay HACK 37:06

Lower Drummans - Alan PLATT 24:16