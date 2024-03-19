St. Patrick's Day celebration at Banbridge Golf Club: A triumph on the greens

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Amidst the crisp March air, Captain Lee Willdridge and Lady Captain Yvonne Galloway, accompanied by Vice-captain Paul McAleavey and Joy Gowdy, took to the tee to mark the beginning of festivities.

The competition heated up as players engaged in the Greensomes format, a test of teamwork and skill. But it was Colette Brown and Gordy Haire who emerged victorious, clinching an impressive 27 points and claiming the title with finesse, followed closely by the two Past Captains Martin McAleenan and Vera Willdridge.

Following the exhilarating rounds on the course, members retired to the newly refurbished lounge, where pints of Guinness flowed freely, and the spirit of camaraderie enveloped the room. Laughter and banter filled the air as stories of the day's play were shared and cherished memories were made.

Reflecting on the day's events, Mr Willdridge expressed his gratitude to all who participated, emphasizing the importance of community and tradition within the club.