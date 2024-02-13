Stevenson stars for the Seconds in cup win
The match showcased Banbridge's offensive prowess and teamwork.
Matthew Stevenson emerged as a standout player, delivering a stunning hat-trick that left the opposition shellshocked. His short corner threat and clinical finishing showcased a remarkable individual performance, contributing significantly to Banbridge's goal tally.
Not to be outdone, Lewis Groves and James Evans added to the scoreline with two well-executed goals, further solidifying Banbridge's control over the game.
The team's offensive coordination and precise ball movement were evident throughout the match, making it a challenging contest for Instonians Seconds.
The final scoreline of 5-2 reflected Bann's dominance and secured their passage to the next round of the Irish Junior Cup.
This victory not only highlights Banbridge's skill on the field but also emphasises their potential to make a significant impact in the tournament.
As they proceed to the next round, the team can draw inspiration from this stellar performance, building momentum and confidence for the challenges that lie ahead.
Banbridge 2s 5 – Instonians 2s 2 Scorers: Stevenson x3, Groves and Evans