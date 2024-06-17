Success for Dunbarton Midweek team as they defeat league leaders
The locals dominated from start to finish and won against their North Down rivals by an impressive 39 shots, winning six of the seven points on offer.
Top rink of the night was skipped by Gordy Magennis as they got off to a flyer and never looked back, winning by 21.
Gary Feeney's four took control of their contest from the off and they eased to a fine 11 shot success. Meanwhile Aidan Magennis and his front three finished very strongly winning their last four ends for an eight-shot victory. The only small blip of the night came on rink one where Sean Breen's rink fought valiantly, only to lose by the narrowest of margins.
Once again it was great to see another debutant as 16 year old Jamie Kidd pulled on the Dunbarton jersey for the first time and looks a real prospect! Amazingly he led on a rink that contained four players under the age of 24, a feat very rarely ever seen in the game of bowls!
This result leaves the locals half a point behind leaders Hilden after seven games.
Rink 1 B Hogg, R Sheward, Shea Trainor, S Breen down 15-16
Rink 2 A Patterson, K Quinn, R Bolton, G Magennis up 27-6
Rink 3 Jamie Kidd, D Trainor, Jack Kidd, A Magennis up 18-10
Rink 4 G McCracken, N Cunningham, G Clinghan, G Feeney up 25-14
This Wednesday night the locals travel to Falls C, game starts at 6.30pm.
