Super full points day for Lurgan Vets
Alan Roberts’ and his team started off cautiously with the Hilden rink going into a 2-6 lead after 7 ends but Roberts’ rink struck back on the next end with an excellent 5-shot win to go ahead 7-6. Dictating the rest of their game the home rink finished a great afternoon’s bowling to win 19-10.
On the adjacent rink Harry Cosgrove’s rink was 7-0 up after four ends and 14-3 at the halfway point. The visitors had no answer to the home rink’s scintillating bowling for Cosgrove’s rink to be 21-5 ahead after 15 ends with his rink finishing very well by 24-6.
Next week Lurgan Blue travels the short distance to challenge their neighbours, Dromore.
Last Monday afternoon Lurgan Red shared the home green with their counterparts when they met Newry and brilliantly collected the full points from the match to keep their challenge for Section Four honours going.
Next Monday Lurgan Red are away to Warrenpoint which will be the last match of their season.
