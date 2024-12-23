Teelan makes move to Portadown

James Teelan is ready to reignite his career with Portadown.

Five years after leaving Shamrock Park as a teenager, James Teelan has returned to Portadown. The twenty-two year old winger will be available for selection from 1st January 2025 after he made the decision to terminate his contract with Crusaders in October.

The Ports gaffer Niall Currie sees the former Newry City winger as another vital part to the jigsaw, going into the second half of the season.

"We’re delighted to get James on board, he’s explosive and will carry a real threat. We felt we needed to strengthen our wide areas and James can play right across the front line as well as a number ten.

"We thought it was a great opportunity for us and he was popular with a few other clubs but we felt his electric pace and the qualities that he has can be a game changer for us.

"He comes to us after not featuring regularly at Crusaders but we’re confident we can get his career going in the right direction again and give him the platform to get back to his very best."

The move looks to be ideal for both parties and James cannot wait to get back to producing the kind of form which saw him score 27 times in 87 appearances with Newry.

"I’m delighted to sign with Portadown as they are a massive club and doing very well in the league this season.

"I feel as though Niall is the right manager to get the best out of me and I can’t wait to get started and playing in front of the supporters.