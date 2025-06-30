Teenage boxer punches his way to the top – A local champion with an international future

At just 13 years old, Preston Creighton of the Evolution Boxing Club in Carrickfergus is proving that discipline, dedication, and drive can take you a long way both in and out of the ring.

Fresh off his first international trip with his county boxing team to Italy, Preston has returned home with not just new experience under his belt, but with a quiet determination that continues to set him apart.

While many teenagers face distractions and temptations, Preston is leading by example, showing what’s possible when a young person channels their energy into something positive.

His journey this season has been nothing short of remarkable. From capturing four County Provincial Championship titles to battling his way into the National Semi-Finals, Preston has punched through every challenge put in front of him. His recent County Team selection marked another milestone, giving him the chance to represent his home on an international stage—an honour not taken lightly by the young fighter.

In a world where headlines often focus on youth crime and antisocial behaviour, Preston is a shining example of what one might call a “positive gang” The tight-knit community inside his boxing club. Surrounded by coaches and teammates who push each other to be their best, he has found more than just a sport; he’s found a second family.

"Boxing has given Preston a focus, a purpose, and a platform," said his coach Iain Mahood. "He’s a leader in the gym, always one of the first in and always the last out. His attitude is contagious."

The next big test for Preston comes in late July at the prestigious Monkstown Box Cup, one of Europe’s largest and most competitive international youth tournaments.

It’s another chance for him to showcase his talent, sharpen his skills, and continue representing his club and county with pride. He will be joined in this tournament by team mates Cruz Blair and Junior Thompson who sat on the sidelines the past year with an injury but is keen as every to step back into action.

For now, Preston Creighton remains grounded, gloves laced and eyes set on the future. And if his current trajectory is anything to go by, that future is very, very bright.