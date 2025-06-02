Tense finish on the Lurgan Green

Lurgan B 71 (4.5) North Down 68 (2.5)

Lurgan B’s match was a challenging affair all the way during their Division 3 game on the Park Green last Saturday afternoon against a tough North Down side with the end result going down to the wire and the home side winning by 3 shots and the B Team taking 4.5 points to shoot them up to 4th place.

Three of the home rinks battled hard throughout the match in support of Simon Maguire’s team on Rink 1 who performed exceptionally well to lead Robert Kayes throughout their game to finish 24-9 ahead – a score that largely influenced the outcome of the match in Lurgan B’s favour.

Mike Parr and his team mates on Rink 2 were all square at 10-10 at the midpoint of Paul McMeekin and were 1 shot down at 15 ends but a determined opposition finish saw Parr’s rink lose by 17-22.

Peter Harrison, Lurgan B lead, in action during Lurgan B's home match against North Down

On Rink 3 Stewart Martin and his rink were matching Stephen Bewley’s at 4-4 after 5 end but having been 3 shots adrift at halfway stage they recovered well to take win the next 5nds and lead 14-11.

It was nip and tuck over the remaining ends with Martin’s rink leading 16-15 going into the last end. Martin delivered a super bowl onto the jack to win his game but Bewley denied that with another good bowl to take the shot and to tie at 16-16.

Wilfie McCullough had a tough run facing Jonny McMeekin with his team at 8-8 each after 11 ends. Fighting hard on a tricky surface, they led 13-9 after the 16th end, but McMeekin’s rink unexpectedly struck back to take 12 shots off the remaining ends to win 14-21.

Next Saturday the B Team are off to Coleraine to meet NIPGA Division 2 team, Brookgreen in the 2nd Round of the Irish Junior Cup and hoping to progress to the next round in this prestigious competition.