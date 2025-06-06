The Iceman Cometh for the CDPL QCLUB open individuals championship

By CarrickPool Secretary
Contributor
Published 6th Jun 2025, 09:26 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2025, 11:48 BST

Congratulations to The Iceman, Rhys Mclaughlin on being crowned the youngest ever CDPL open individuals champion sponsored by Q Club.

He looked to be up against it the whole way through the final but lived up to his nickname with some lovely stuff to take the title.

A great day was had and a huge thanks to Helen, Alex and William Irvine for fantastic tables and conditions all day and sponsoring the event.

Unlucky Ryan Mckillop who seems to be always the bridesmaid in these events but was magnificent also all day.

Rhys McGlaughlin Open ChampionRhys McGlaughlin Open Champion
Rhys McGlaughlin Open Champion

Huge thanks to everyone who turned out for the event competition.

Hopefully see you all in Greenisland Working Mens Club on the 27th June for the end of season Pool Together celebration event.

