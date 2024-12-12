Titans top of the league... for now

Carrick & District Pool League sponsored by SKC Gaming NI Ltd witnessed some fantastic matches this week.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Larne The Titans v Q Club was a re-run of last week’s cup match which was won 8-0 by Titans.

Jack Carson kick-started the Titans into action again this week.. Mark Miller and Dean the destroyer McDonagh put the Titans 3-0 up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Q Club’s big gun, Rorie Mcallister was called into action to stop the rot. Rorie capitalised on a rare mistake by veteran of the game, Tyler McKee. The atmosphere was electric in the Q Club.

CDPL league Table

Titans stepped up a few gears and took the next six frames via Ryan Mckillop, Mark Miller, Jack Carson and Tyler Mckee. QClub were not ready to throw in the towel just yet.

Jake Quinn and Marty Kane took the next two and Titans hit back with the last two frames via Jack Carson and Dean McDonagh, seeing the match out 11-3.

Most valuable players were Jack Carson and Dean McDonagh 3/3. Titans remain top of the tree… for now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ballyclare’s Grange pool team arrived to Greenisland to take on the reigning champions, Galacticos with an extremely capable team expecting a result.

CarrickgerGus Bay City Bowlers Pool Team get a bonus point

Aaron Rolston broke dry in the first but Jim Gilchrist was left very little to go at.

Rolston got back in but left himself a tricky black and could not finish. Gilchrist played a string of safety shots to no avail until eventually getting the two shots he craved with every fibre of his being and set about an eight ball clearance himself, running short on his last yellow leaving Rolston a tap in black to give the Greenisland men the lead.

Next up Alastair Wilson broke dry and recent KOTH semi-finalist Ryan Scott was unable to take advantage, letting Wilson back in. However, he was unable to capitalise and NI's newest "big gun" duly equalised for the Ballyclare men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sensing an epic encounter unfolding the defending champions sent out the team's elder statesman Paul 'Old Man' Harris who kept his nerve in a nip and tuck frame against methane emission machine Stephen Herron with a crisp and pinpoint finish.

Galacticos went further ahead after Gee Crawley took out a sublime finish.

Roger Smyth gave the home side a 4-1 lead, after Gilchrist missed the black for a reverse dish, with a pinpoint eight ball finish.

Stephen Herron pulled one back for the visitors before Aaron Rolston swiftly took out a break and finish to give the Galacticos a 5-2 half time lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jackie Murdock went in off the break and Smyth took out a lovely dish with his two visits before Gary Wallace secured a home point against former Galactico Johnny Mackay.

Ali Wilson secured the three points for the Galacticos with a precise finish before Mackay took out an excellent finish with an insane combination shot to shoot for the bonus point.

Ryan Scott continued the resurgence before Harris ended the hope of the bonus point with a finely constructed run out.

Crawley took the last frame with aplomb to give the home team a 10-4 win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Galacticos remain in second, with a game in hand. If Galacticos win their game in hand, they could be top going into the New Year.

Third placed Times Bar Scorpions travelled to Whiteabbey Legion.Davy Blair decisively took the first frame in his first visit with a scintillating and well thought out finish. Scorpions were buoyant as each of their players chipped in for a first half score line of 0-7.

Rab Butler got the first frame of the night for Legion but Scorpions kept the sting in their frames and rampantly took the match 1-13 with hat tricks for Davy Blair remaining top of the player of the year statistics, Lee McIlreevy and Paul Kerr and a brace for Michael Wilson and Darren Whiteside.

The Whitehead Rangers Trojans welcomed the Greenisland Colts to the club last night. The Colts started very strong, with Glen Burns winning his 2 frames of night and Joe Patton winning his first frames of the night. Then Trojans Captain Girvan Fleming starts the comeback with a win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trigger Whiteside followed this with a break and dish. The Trojans won all of the remaining frames in the first half to take a lead into the second half 4-3.

Joe Patton, Aaron Watters, and John McClean (Cujo) won the first three frames of the second half to give the Colts a great start to the second half. The next frame was won by Kenny English to get the Trojans back into the match.

Colts captain Harry Warwick won the next frames to give the Colts a 7- 5 lead. Chris McCurry and Joe Patton to give the Colts the win 5 – 9, winning the last two frames.

The MVP goes to Colts’ Joe Patton, winning 3 out 3.

Times Bars Tigers took all three points against Carrickfergus Bowling Club in a tight match with a score line of 8-6. Tiger’s mvp’s were Scott Pettigrew & Brian Boyd on 2/2. Bowlers received a bonus point for reaching 6 frames in defeat thanks to their mvp’s Ryan James Ward & Jim Millar who also chipped in 2 from 2.