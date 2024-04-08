Top table clash ends in stalemate
Seapatrick welcomed Portadown BBOB to Havelock Park on Saturday for a 2nd v 3rd in the league battle for promotion. The weather was far from ideal for trying to play football. It started out very tight as would be expected.
Seapatrick took an early lead from nice play which finished with Chrissy Mcgrath smashing in a volley. This was the start Seapatrick wanted and hoped to kick on.
However BBOB had other ideas when equalising through soft play from Seapatrick. Seapatrick didn't close down the man on the edge of the box giving him time and space to pick his spot and didn't disappoint with a great finish.
Seapatrick pushed and pushed for a second without really causing much trouble and unable to really get the ball down and play with the wind playing a massive part. It was all square at halftime.
Seapatrick came out second half against the wind and started to play more controlled football. It was better from the village men and they started to create chances. They had 2 cleared off the line and one off the post and it just didn't seem to be their day.
The game ended up 1 each which probably was a fair result on the day. Seapatrick have no game this coming Saturday but welcome Hanover to Havelock for their final home game on Tuesday 16th ko 6.45PM