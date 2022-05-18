Tournament to return to Hillsborough tennis club

Ireland’s Davis and Federation Cup stars arrive to compete for a lucrative prize fund whilst many of Ireland’s top US college players’ also fly in for what is widely described as a festival of tennis for everyone at the Downshire Club.

The current gentlemen’s singles champion is the club’s very own coach and former Davis Cup player Peter Bothwell.

Indeed, with brother and fellow Davis Cup player Sam, they also hold the doubles title.

Serving up a slice of the action at the launch of the 2022 Kirk’s Bakery North of Ireland Tennis Championships at Downshire Tennis Club, Hillsborough is defending champion and former Davis Cup player Peter Bothwell accompanied by players Amber Young, Downshire Tennis Club captain Sharon Dennison, sponsor Sonya Kirk, president of Ulster Tennis Greg O’Rawe, Sam Bothwell, Isabella Connor and Maggie Gilmartin. The championships run from 11th to 18th June. Picture by Freddie Parkinson

While the tournament attracts Ireland’s best talent it also is superbly supported by local players who participate in graded tournament play – so there really is competitive tennis for all standards.

Downshire Tennis Club have been very privileged to have had Johnston Campbell Financial Advisers as their sponsor for the past few years, a mantle that Kirk’s Bakery has taken over for the future.

Without their support, the club would find it very difficult to host such a prestigious tournament and very much appreciate their commitment and enthusiasm. For more information please contact Patrick Beattie on 07887 735407 or [email protected].

