Two defeats in a week for the Dunbarton B team

With the A team and C teams having finished their league campaign, the Dunbarton juniors took centre stage this week but it was a week to forget for the usually consistent junior team. Two defeats at the hands of second placed Falls A and fourth placed Mossley A has left the Gilford side sitting in third and now mathematically unable to be promoted.

Falls A 83 (6pts) v Dunbarton B 66 (1pt) This game was between the two teams vying for second place in the league and a chance to be promoted to Division One next season. The locals knew that they had to win this to have a chance of finishing second to league winners Balmoral A. However it was the hosts that made home advantage pay by winning the game by 17 shots and lifting 6 points in the process.

The only away rink that emerged victorious was skipped by Sean Trainor as his rink battled to the end winning by a deserved three shots. On the other three rinks however things did not go so well. Matthew Adamson's quartet lost out narrowly by just three shots in a tight encounter. Jack Kidd finished in arrears by seven whilst Oran Breen was three shots worse off, down 10.

A disappointing evening and one that put paid to their hopes of a runners up spot. Rink 1 D Tumilty, Shea Trainor, B Prunty, J Kidd down 15-22; Rink 2 D Trainor, M Doyle, G Feeney, Sean Trainor up 18-15; Rink 3 G McCracken, B Hogg, A Magennis, O Breen down 13-23; Rink 4 G Magennis, M Hogg, D McKeating, M Adamson down 20-23

Dunbarton B 63 (2pts) v Mossley A 79 (5pts) Four days later, the Dunbarton B team hosted Mossley, hoping for a response after their disappointing defeat the previous Tuesday. However despite a glorious afternoon of weather, their performance did not match the weather as they succumbed by 16 shots scoring just two points in the process.

Once again it was Sean Trainor's rink that were the star performers as they led from start to finish winning by 8 shots. Also victorious was the rink skipped by Aidan Magennis as his foursome recovered from a slow start to win comfortably by seven shots.

Jack Kidd's men effectively lost their game from ends 5-8 as they conceded scores of 4,2,1,4 to fall in arrears by 12 and never looked like winning their point, losing by 9 at the close. And last but not least came Matthew Adamson's rink who endured a nightmare afternoon, losing heavily by 22 shots.

This game had an end of season feel about it as the locals knew they were resigned to another season in Division Two. Indeed with the amount of young talent emerging through the B team, this may not be a bad thing as another year's experience in this division may do these players no harm. The Dunbarton Junior team is a very talented squad.

Rink 1 B Hogg, Shea Trainor, S Breen, A Magennis up 17-10. Rink 2 G Magennis, M Hogg, B Prunty, M Adamson down 9-31. Rink 3 D Copeland, N Cunningham, D McKeating, J Kidd down 16-25. Rink 4 D Trainor, M Doyle, G Feeney, Sean Trainor up 21-13

This Saturday the Dunbarton B team host Ballywalter A in their final game of the season and will be hoping to finish the season off on a high. Game starts at 2pm in Gilford.