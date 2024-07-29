Two more wins for Dunbarton midweek team

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dunbarton C 71 (6pts) v Hilden C 60 (1pt) Falls C 57 v Dunbarton C 65

The Dunbarton midweek team took a giant step towards retaining their Midweek Division One title when they defeated nearest rivals Hilden in Gilford last Wednesday.

With just 2.5 points separating the sides before the game started, the hosts knew that this was a must win game! And throughout there was little to separate the sides.

However the hosts held their nerve in the run in and are now in pole position with two games remaining. It was Matthew Adamson's rink that did the damage with a fine 14-shot win.

He was ably backed up by Gordy Magennis and Oran Breen who won by 7 and 6 shots respectively. Gary Feeney’s foursome had a night to forget as they lost heavily by 13 shots, but overall this was a tremendous performance! The locals now sit 6.5 points clear with 2 games to go. Two wins against Old Bleach and Ewarts and the locals will have a second successive Division One title.

Rink 1 D Trainor, K Quinn, D McKeating, O Breen up 21-15

Rink 2 G McCracken, R Sheward, G Clinghan, G Feeney down 10-23

Rink 3 B Hogg, Jamie Kidd, Jack Kidd, M Adamson up 21-7

Rink 4 A Patterson, N Cunningham, R Bolton, G Magennis up 19-12

The Dunbarton C team made it safely through to the semi finals of the Midweek Cup but were made to fight all the way by a dogged Falls side.

Having won comfortably against the same side in West Belfast in last month’s league encounter, the locals were expected to win this contest.

However the hosts fought all the way and it was only when Matthew Adamson scored a treble on his penultimate end with the other three games finished, that the visitors could relax.

It was Gary Feeney’s rink that did the damage as they won by 8 shots, while the other three contests were remarkably tight affairs. Oran Breen edged his contest by a shot, Matthew Adamson finished all square, while Gordy Magennis and his four battled well, trailing at one point by 10 shots to reduce the deficit to a single shot at the close. This was a fighting performance by the locals and sets up a mouth watering contest v Ards in the semi final on Thurs 8th August.

Rink 1 E Prunty, K Quinn, B Prunty, O Breen up 13-12

Rink 2 A Copeland, D Trainor, S Trainor, M Adamson 15-15

Rink 3 A Patterson, H Massey, R Bolton, G Magennis down 17-18