VANTRU ‘kicks off’ partnership with Newry City AFC

Global corporate services provider issues sponsorship to senior team.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Committed to elevating and supporting the community, VANTRU, a provider of global corporate services with a presence in Ireland, the UK and the Netherlands, has confirmed its sponsorship of Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) championship side, Newry City Athletic Football Club.

Established in 2017 and boasting a multidisciplinary team of accounting, tax and legal professionals, VANTRU’s Managing Director, Rory Mulvaney has been involved with the Club for a number of years and says he was keen to officially lend his support to the senior team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the management of Darren Mullen, Newry City Athletic Football Club is currently playing in the highly competitive championship league and has recently announced the arrival of three new players, Brian Healy, Lorcan Donnelly and Jamie Doran.

VANTRU has confirmed its sponsorship of Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) championship side, Newry City Athletic Football Club’s senior team. The company’s Managing Director, Rory Mulvaney is pictured alongside Club captain, Ryan McGivern, who has led a lucrative career playing with Manchester City, Scottish side ‘Hibs’ and internationally for Northern Ireland. Also included in the photo are Rory’s sons, Jack and Rory junior.

“VANTRU has supported Newry City Athletic Football Club for quite some time in various capacities and I’m delighted to officially issue sponsorship to the side for this current season,” commented Rory.

“We may be a global company focused on servicing clients based around the world, but we’re committed to supporting and elevating organisations within the Newry community as well.

“We pride ourselves on offering the very best quality services to our clients and enhancing their business growth and with this sponsorship, we hope that this will go a long way to assisting the Club. I’d like to take this opportunity to wish the team the very best of luck for the remainder of the season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Commercial Manager Gary Wilson from Newry City Athletic Football Club welcomed the partnership and expressed gratitude to VANTRU for its generous contribution.

Gary added: “VANTRU’s support will make a huge difference both on and off the field, helping us to provide the resources and opportunities necessary to continue growing as a Club, so we are very excited to welcome them on board.

“At Newry City Athletic Football Club we are indebted to our sponsors, their support allows us to have teams from Under 9 right through to the senior team. Therefore, we are delighted to have VANTRU on board and are very grateful to the Rory and his team for their sponsorship.”

To find out more about VANTRU and the services it provides, visit the website.