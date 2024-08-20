Veterans’ teams lose out on torrential rain swept greens
and live on Freeview channel 276
It was a struggle for both Harry Cosgrove’s and Alan Robert’s rinks with a hard push all the way. Unfortunately, Harry’s rink was troubled most to lose 20-7. While it was tighter on Alan’s rink who finished losing out by one shot with the score at 9-8.
Lurgan Red travelled the short distance to play Banbridge Red in the Semi-final of the Zone B Section 4A Knock-out Cup and were unfortunate to lose out by just one shot.
With the start being delayed by heavy rain, the game got under way eventually with Lurgan Red leading the charge to be 2-12 ahead after four ends and then to go 10 shots in front at the halfway stage.
With the home side dictating the second half, Lurgan Red’s lead was reduced to 29-31 heading towards the finish and was all square going into the last end with Ronan Cregan bowling in an effort to win but it was not to be with Banbridge Red winning through to the final.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.