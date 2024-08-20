Veterans’ teams lose out on torrential rain swept greens

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Magheradoll 29 (10) Lurgan Blue 15 (0) Lurgan Blue fell heavily away to Ballynahinch Team, Magheradoll in their last match of the season and had to settle for fifth place in the NIVBL Zone B Section 1A when they lost by 14 shots in a match that was curtailed to 15 ends by continuous torrential rain.

It was a struggle for both Harry Cosgrove’s and Alan Robert’s rinks with a hard push all the way. Unfortunately, Harry’s rink was troubled most to lose 20-7. While it was tighter on Alan’s rink who finished losing out by one shot with the score at 9-8.

Lurgan Red travelled the short distance to play Banbridge Red in the Semi-final of the Zone B Section 4A Knock-out Cup and were unfortunate to lose out by just one shot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the start being delayed by heavy rain, the game got under way eventually with Lurgan Red leading the charge to be 2-12 ahead after four ends and then to go 10 shots in front at the halfway stage.

With the home side dictating the second half, Lurgan Red’s lead was reduced to 29-31 heading towards the finish and was all square going into the last end with Ronan Cregan bowling in an effort to win but it was not to be with Banbridge Red winning through to the final.