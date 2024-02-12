Victory for the Fourths

Banbridge started in determined fashion and worked hard to put CI under pressure.The forward line of Lynda Brown, Christina Allen and Sara Rankin worked hard creating chances for Banbridge and putting CI defence under considerable pressure.Amy Carson took a sideline ball and found Sara Rankin at the top of the D, who hit the ball, beating the CI keeper and creating the first goal of the match for Banbridge.Banbridge played well throughout the second quarter and continued to put pressure on CI.A great run from Sara Rankin following a break in play, resulted in a second goal for Banbridge.Banbridge were unlucky in the third quarter not to increase their lead with good work from Ellie Walker up front who put pressure on the CI keeper.Banbridge started the final quarter well with good play from Katie Lockhart and Emma O’Neill in midfield.The defence line of Jenny Grimes, Christina Maginness, Helen Doran and Laura Mooney worked hard to ensure CI didn’t get any shots on goal. When the final whistle blew the score was 2-0 to Banbridge.Thanks to both umpires and we wish CI the best in the rest of their season.