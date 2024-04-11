Wallace and Kerr lift singles titles and Galacticos move to pole position

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gary took on last year’s seniors finalist, Davy Blair in the first round and romped to a 5-2 win.

In the next round Gary took out Northern Ireland International player, Stevie Quinn 5-1.

Next was a 5-2 victory over one of the most decorated players in the Carrick League, Paul Harris.

Gary Wallace Open Singles and Paul Kerr Seniors

The 22/23 Open singles champion, Chris Carson was Gary’s opponent in the semi final and he was dispatched 6-4. The final was against Scorpions' Lee McIlreevy and Gary was in control for the entire match. The final score was 7-5 and Gary got over the line potting the black to the middle pocket from a snooker.

A massive well done to Gary Wallace on lifting the open singles with a ‘near perfect’ days pool.

The league committee would like to thanks Alex and William Irvine of Q Club Larne for their hosting and sponsoring this prestigious individual’s event. All results from the days singles action can be found here.

On Monday the 2023/24 Seniors Singles Final was contested between Scorpions’ Paul Kerr and Spartans’ Trevor Whiteside. Trevor put up a gallant fight but the final score was 6-4 to the evergreen Pool Machine Paul Kerr.

Frame winners: 1 Whiteside, 2 Whiteside, 3 Kerr, 4 Kerr, 5 Kerr, 6 Kerr, 7 Kerr, 8 Whiteside, 9 Whiteside, 10 Kerr.

Well done to both players for putting on such a great final.

Thanks to Greenisland Workingmens Club for hosting this final.

On Tuesday it was the 17th league match of the season.

Bay City Bowlers hosted the Tigers in an eventful match. Initially, the Tigers surged ahead to a 2-0 lead, but the resilient Bowlers fought back to level the match at 2-2. Despite the Bowlers' efforts, the Tigers' experience shone through as they led 5-2 at the break. After the break, the Tigers continued their dominance, winning the next two games to extend their lead to 7-2. However, the Bowlers mounted a spirited comeback, narrowing the score to 7-6 and securing at least one point. In a decisive final frame the Bowlers' captain's lack of experience and composure led to the Tigers winning the final frame which handed victory to the visitors with a 8-6 score line. Congratulations to the Tigers on their victory, and best wishes to them for the future.

The league leaders, The Times Bar Scorpions took on Whitehead’s Spartans.

Mark Millar took the first and Robert Hawkins took the next for Spartans. Paul Kerr reduced the deficit before Trevor Whiteside made it 3-1. Scorpions’ Colin Rafferty brought the arrears back to ‘one’ before Robert Hawkins and Mark Millar saw the first session out to a 2-5 lead for the Spartans.

Scorpions came out in the second half with a steely determination with wins for Paul Kerr, Lee McIlreevy and Chris Carson to level at 5-5. Spartans are renowned for their fighting spirit and captain Trevor Whiteside put them back in front. Mark Millar made it 5-7 winning his 3rd of the night against Paul Kerr, leapfrogging Paul to the top of the player stats and knocking Scorpions from their perch at the top of the league.

Scorpions dug deep once more though. Colin Rafferty and Chris Carson took the final frames securing a hard fought 7-7 draw and a valuable 2 points.

The Greenisland Colts got off to a flying start after reaching the final of the Players Memorial Shield last week. Vice Captain, Colin Beckinsale, took the first frame against Q Club’s Ryan McKillop, Larne singles champion.

The Colts would also go on to win the next 4 frames in a row with victories Colts Andy Galloway, Aaron Watters, Chris McCurry and Captain Harry Warwick taking the score line to a perhaps unexpected by some it must be said 5 nil lead for the Colts.

The Q Club would dig deep however with Ryan McKillop taking the 6th frame.

This attempt to kick start the Larne team would be stalled once more however by a 7th frame win for Colt Watters against Q Club player Ryan Scott, finishing the first half with a score line of 6 - 1 to the Colts.

The second half begun more favourably for the visiting Larne team with wins for Ryan McKillop and Ciaran O'Toole.

Greenisland Colts’ McCurry would go on to win the next securing at least a draw.

This seemed to inspire Watters to immediately win the next seeing Colts over the finish line and this also giving him an impressive 3 wins from 3 games played.

Captain Warwick took victory in the next and Chris McCurry took the next, winning a personal 3 from 3 for his team on the evening before Joe Patton took the final frame victory bringing the score line to an impressive Greenisland Colts 11 Q Club 3. A great night of pool enjoyed by all.

Greenisland Working Men's Social Club will have been in a celebratory mood when they heard the scores from the top two teams.

QE2 Cubs went down to a 4 - 10 defeat by a very impressive Galacticos who moved to the top of the league with that result leapfrogging Times Bar Scorpions.

In other matches:

Trojans and Rockets To Be pp

Rab and T’s Rockets v Railway Blues pp’d