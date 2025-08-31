Wins for Ports bowlers in final league weeks

Portadown Men travelled to Larne in the League on Saturday. Due to other events on, Portadown were short a couple of their regular players but could still put out a good enough team from their large squad.

The forecast was for wind and heavy rain and that’s what it turned out to be. Not the best conditions for playing bowls but with league points at stake it had to be played.

It did not start well for Portadown with home team Curran leading well in two rinks and Portadown just ahead in the other two. The Rink skipped by experienced Billy Martin began to find their form and pulled away by the halfway mark in the heavy conditions.

The other leading rink skipped by Peter Hunniford found the water-logged ground to their favour as they could power through the spray.

In the second half the rain eased and the other Portadown rinks fought hard to catch up and close the points total. In the end Portadown took two rink wins out of the four on the day, but their combined scores gave them the overall match and with it five of the seven league points on offer.

Portadown have two games left over the next weeks and the push for a fourth place is still on.

The Ladies team having won the league the previous week and their last game of the season was to be one of enjoyment and celebration.

They were at home against Ballyholme and it went as predicted. The rinks skipped by Beth, Bernie and Lorraine won their matches convincingly. Beth's rink had a close match with both teams winning and losing the lead before in the final ends. They took the vital lead of four shots to win 14 to 10.

The other two rinks were more convincing wins with Bernie’s rink winning 18 to 7 and Lorraine’s winning 23 to 9. A great season for the ladies and a good celebration finished taking all six league points on offer.

But it was not all glory for the ladies and the next day the four of Sandra, Lorraine, Zoe and Beth were now to play in the Irish fours semi Final as the winners of the NIWBA.

They played well throughout but unfortunately went down to the strong Ballymoney team from the PTWBA led by S McIntyre. It was a great overall performance by the NIWBA representatives of Portadown and a great season for the Ladies.