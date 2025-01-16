World Championships on the horizon for Whitehead sailor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Irish development squad sailor Ellen Barbour’s key goal this year is to compete in the World Championships taking place in Cagliari, Sardinia, 7-13th October 2025. To help her reach this milestone, the 49er FX competitor has been awarded a £2000 Make It Happen funding award by the Mary Peters Trust.

The Trust’s ‘Make It Happen’ awards are presented annually to outstanding athletes helping them take advantage of specialist cutting-edge training and development opportunities aimed at propelling their sporting careers to the next level.

“Winter training camps in Cadiz and Vilamoura will help prepare me for competitions at Kiel and Gdynia ahead of the Junior World Championships in Copenhagen,” explains Ellen, “Then hopefully I’ll be in the best position to excel at the ‘Worlds’ in Sardinia.”

Ellen, who is from Whitehead, County Antrim, competes in the 49er FX class (a double-handed high performance sailing dinghy) with good friend Erin McIlwaine from Kilkeel.

Ellen Barbour pictured with Lady Mary Peters

The 49er FX is a women’s Olympic class designed to suit the weight of an elite female crew. Whilst Ellen and Erin have trained together as part of the RYA Northern Ireland Sailing Academy since their early teens, their sailing partnership only began in March 2024. “We each suit our different roles very well and work brilliantly together,” says Ellen.

Both girls are studying Physiotherapy at Trinity College Dublin and train at the Royal St George Yacht Club in Dún Laoghaire near to where the Irish Sailing Performance Centre is based.

“I’m thrilled to receive a Make it Happen Award. It’s vital financial support which helps keep me on track and be ready for the big competitions. Ultimately my dream goal (and Erin’s too!) is Olympics qualification for LA in 2028 and beyond to Brisbane 2032.”

Ellen’s and Erin’s top achievements in 2024 include, 11th place Female 49er FX (1st Irish) at Kiel Week, Germany; a Top 20 place in the Junior World Championships (1st Irish) and taking 1st overall in the 49er FX class at the Vilamoura Grand Prix in Portugal.

Congratulating Ellen, Lady Mary Peters said, “These additional cash awards presented to the very best of our emerging young talent are vital in making a difference to an athlete’s progress and opportunities to improve.

“I wish Ellen and her sailing partner Erin (also an MPT athlete) the very best of luck for her training camps and upcoming competitions. I know they will give of their very best to achieve goals and secure potential future successes.”