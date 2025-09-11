World Suicide Prevention Day event held by Carrick & District Pool League

Graeme Anderson Ulster Motivational

On World Suicide Prevention Day the Carrick & District Pool League were honoured to have Graeme Anderson from Ulster Motivational facilitating a bespoke workshop focusing on the mental health of pool players and their team mates.

The main themes for the pool players' awareness session were 'Speak, Ask and Listen'.

If we are concerned for any of our team mate's mental health we need to ask, "Are You OK?"

ASK TWICE because our default setting is to respond with "100% or I'm sweet or Dead on".

We don't have to have all the answers we just need to actively listen.

The league would like to thank Graeme for an informative session, Laura from Impact Network NI for funding the event, Jess from Greenisland Community Council for her hospitality and the players who selflessly gave up their time in the hope that they might be able to be there for a team mate in distress.

The league will be developing a short video from the session and we will share it across all teams for the people who could not attend.