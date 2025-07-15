Young Lurgan swimmers head to Irish nationals

More than 20 swimmers from Lurgan Amateur Swimming Club have achieved impressive qualifying times and will compete in The Irish Summer National Championships in Dublin and Limerick this month.

First up to show their prowess in the pool will be 11 of the clubs young swimmers aged 12-14 who will be making the trip to the UL Arena at The University of Limerick to compete in the Irish Summer National Age Group Championships. Then 11 of the clubs older swimmers aged 15yr and over will take to the pool at Dublin's Sport Ireland National Aquatic Centre for The Irish Summer National Youth and Senior Championships a prestigious 5 day competition where they will compete against some of the country's top swimmers.

Driving them on as club sponsor this year is local company MM Freight LTD.

Head coach Aaron Rickhuss said "I am so proud of the hard work and dedication our swimmers have shown throughout this season to get to these prestigious championships. This is a testament to the many hours of training they have put in every week at South Lake Leisure Centre and at the many galas throughout the year. They have already done Lurgan proud"

Club chairperson Helen Ewart said " A big thanks to our sponsor MM Freight LTD. Such support is invaluable for our local athletes"