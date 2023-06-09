Moira driver William Creighton claims Sardinia success with second Junior WRC victory

Creighton, 25 from Moira in Co.Armagh battled with monsoon weather and multiple punctures during the weekend, to add to his Rally Sweden victory and bolster his lead in the Junior WRC standings.
“It has been such a hard-fought victory; I really feel like I've earned that one,” said an elated Creighton.
“We certainly had to be smart in our approach to the weekend, but we got unlucky with the punctures and like many others, it really shaped our rally. It was important not to give up and keep pushing when we felt comfortable, but we knew it was always going to be one of those events where a tactical drive would be a better proposition than all-out pace.
“I'm so happy to bring home the win and it’s a real testament to the work we have put in behind the scenes, the support of the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy and Liam’s hard work and resilience to get us through.”
Thanks to his tally of Wolf Stage Win Points, Creighton now leads by an impressive 32 points but with attentions now turning to the next round, he isn’t planning on backing off and is well aware that the championship is far from a done deal and there is plenty of work if he is to lift the impressive prize drive package from M-Sport.