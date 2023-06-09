Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley has been pipped to the post of deputy leader of the DUP after a ballot at the party’s headquarters today (Friday).

The Portadown-based Assemblyman lost out to East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson who was elected following a two horse race for the second in command role.

The election followed the decision by Paula Bradley to step down from the role she has held since 2021.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking to social media Mr Buckley said he was ‘thankful today for all those colleagues that placed their support for my candidacy for deputy leader of the DUP’.

He also thanks Gavin Robinson for a ‘civil, and honourable contest’ and added: “He has my full support as he takes up the role as deputy leader of the party.”

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson was re-elected as party leader. DUP MPs and assembly members voted on Friday at the party headquarters in Belfast.