10 health-related conditions you should declare before travelling

Northern Ireland people planning an autumn getaway are being warned that by failing to disclose even a minor health issue could void their travel insurance and leave them facing thousands of pounds worth of medical bills.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

September is a popular month for holidays, particularly for couples and young people who aren’t tied to the peak tourist season. There are also fewer crowds, more pleasant temperatures and cheaper prices usually making it the ideal time to travel.

However, travel insurance experts from CompareNI.com have told tourists that failing to disclose medical conditions, no matter how minor or longstanding, could lead to claims being rejected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Financial Ombudsman Service, travel insurance complaints rose by 19 per cent in the year leading up to July 2024, reaching their highest levels since the Covid pandemic. Many of these disputes were related to insurers rejecting claims due to non-disclosure of medical conditions.

Holidaymakers are being warned that even a minor undisclosed health issue could void their travel insurance and leave them facing thousands of pounds worth of medical bills. Picture: unsplash

Insurers will typically only cover medical expenses abroad if symptoms were not present prior to departure, meaning full transparency about medical history is crucial.

Regardless of how long ago or how minor the medical condition may seem, informing the insurance provider could help travellers avoid hefty medical expenses.

Ian Wilson, travel insurance expert and Managing Director at CompareNI.com said: "It's easy to think that if your medical condition is under control or happened years ago that it doesn't need to be mentioned, but it is crucial you tell your insurer or you risk voiding your insurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a common mistake, but one that could have life-changing consequences, leaving you to foot crippling medical bills that could run into the thousands, if not tens of thousands of pounds.

"It is vital that you give a full and frank picture of your health so that insurers can tailor the cover to meet your specific needs. Always remember to be as transparent as possible during the medical screening and if you have any doubts about what you need to declare, reach out to the insurer directly for advice. This will give you peace of mind that you have the right level of cover should the worst happen.”

Here are 10 health-related conditions you must declare before travelling:

Recent GP visit

Travellers should disclose any recent visits to the doctor that could lead to medical issues while abroad. Even seemingly minor concerns are worth mentioning to your insurance provider, including anything from a change in medication to ongoing symptoms such as persistent pain. If you've had medical advice, treatment or tests, even if you are waiting on results, it's best to declare it – including any recent surgery, particularly if it took place within the last two years, or if you have any upcoming surgery planned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heart conditions

Any condition relating to the heart, like angina, heart attacks, heart failure, or having a pacemaker, are considered high-risk and may significantly increase the likelihood of requiring emergency medical care whilst abroad.

Mobility impairment

Mobility impairment includes any condition that affects your ability to move, such as arthritis, the use of walking aids, or limited mobility due to injury or illness. These may require additional assistance while travelling and could pose a risk if appropriate support is not arranged in advance.

Neurological conditions

Neurological conditions including epilepsy, multiple sclerosis (MS), or a history of stroke should be declared due to unpredictability and may increase the risk of requiring urgent medical care. Insurers may require a medical assessment to fully understand the level of risk before providing cover.

Mental health conditions

Any mental health condition including depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, PTSD or schizophrenia must be disclosed. These conditions should be well managed, with medication, if necessary, to ensure appropriate cover is provided while travelling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cancer

Whether cancer is current or in remission, insurance providers need to be informed. Individuals with a history of cancer are often considered higher risk and may require specialist cover depending on the type, stage, and treatment history.

Diabetes

People with both type 1 and type 2 diabetes potentially carry a higher risk of medical complications like hypoglycaemia. Proper disclosure ensures you are fully covered in case of any diabetes-related issues whilst abroad.

Asthma

Asthma, even if it is mild or well controlled with inhalers or medication should be noted in your insurance policy. As a respiratory condition, it can be affected by climate, altitude, or other environmental triggers, and may require emergency treatment while travelling.

Autoimmune and immune system disorders

Autoimmune or immune system disorders, including conditions such as lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, and HIV, may increase the risk of medical complications and the need for medical assistance, so insurers must be informed to ensure a valid policy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liver or kidney conditions

Conditions such as cirrhosis, hepatitis, chronic kidney disease, or a history of transplant, often require specialist care if complications arise. It is important that anyone with liver or kidney conditions inform their travel insurer to ensure they are fully covered while travelling.