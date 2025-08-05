This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

When most people think of Egypt, they picture the striking pyramids and bustling bazaars baked in the desert sun.

But my recent trip revealed a different side to this incredible country - one that is an oasis of calm with a focus on sustainable tourism while being refreshingly grown up.

Off the beaten track is the luxurious resort town of El Gouna, Orascom Hotel Management's flagship destination spread across 36.8m sqm built on 36 interlocked islands located just 12 miles north of Hurghada.

It is home to four marinas, beautiful architecture and celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2019.

Casa Cook at El Gouna, Egypt. | Laura Collins

Gouna itself means lagoon and the developers took their inspiration from Venice - more than 80 per cent of the destination have access to sea water.

This hidden gem offered all the indulgence without the guilt - proving that Egypt has so much more to offer than just its legendary past. In fact it's thinking more about a sustainable future for generations to come - and was even presented with a Green Globe Award for its approach to sustainable tourism.

Staying at the five star Casa Cook, a luxury adults only hotel, was the perfect beachfront hideaway. Perfect for couples with private pools, terraces and an upscale spa to soak in the peace and tranquillity of the area.

For those who enjoyed the adrenaline hit there was an onsite kitesurfing centre to make the most of the sparkling Red Sea.

It is home to 100 private residences ranging from deluxe rooms to villas with private pools and prides itself on its earthly tones and natural wood furniture to create a chic but grounded surrounding.

With its own private beach, couples could just while the hours away soaking up the sun and the sights of the perfectly clear Red Sea or move to the two swimming pools - a main pool complete with DJ music or a second calming entrance pool for those who want to be left with just their thoughts and a good book.

It is also a food lover's paradise. The breakfast offering is among one of the best I've ever sampled, complete with a brilliant variety of fresh fruits, smoothies, cereals and a selection of hot food ranging from pancakes, omelettes and waffles - they really took a healthy start to the day seriously with the nutritious offering.

Poolside bliss in our private room complete with pool at Casa Cook. | Laura Collins

The Bedouin night was also a hit - the grilled meats were cooked to absolute perfection and the fact you could help yourself made it even better. I'm pretty sure my partner made room for seconds and thirds!

Escaping the peace and tranquillity of the resort with a snappy fun ride on a tuk-tuk into town, for less than £1, it was easy to see why it draws in visitors.

The charming harbours lined with luxury boutique stores and restaurants and bars tucked into the winding alleyways could suit even the most picky of taste buds.

Dinner at the Tandoor Restaurant in Abu Tig Marina was a hit branding itself as one of El-Gouna’s finest Indian and Asian restaurants and the only one dedicated entirely to North Indian cuisine.

We spoke to a couple who told us it was the 15th time they have visited El-Gouna with the draw of the warm weather and the vast array of food on offer - and the open air terrace bar is a gear spot for people watching.

It was also worth a visit to Egyptian House, a socially responsible charity organisation that supports women across Egypt. Their unique handicrafts help them to generate income to make a difference to their lives.

For those looking for a more lively getaway Cook’s Club was a perfect stop - a charming beach club hotel where you could spend the hours sipping cocktails by the poolside listening to the DJ spin the decks. It also boasts direct access to the saltwater lagoon, with its own private beach and jetty.

The winding man-made lagoons at El-Gouna in Egypt | Laura Collins

And no trip to Egypt is complete without an adventure in the Sahara Desert. We enjoyed an other-worldly experience with a sunset desert safari taking in the striking sights of the rugged terrain while watching the sun set on a mountain in front of our eyes. An experience that I’ll never forget.

Our final evening we enjoyed the culinary masterclass from the Gold Medal Menu at The Chedi Hotel. It scooped a top award at the 2024 HACE Hotel Expo in Cairo, one of the Middle East and North Africa's largest trade shows for hospitality, catering, and food service.

Speaking to the team behind the menu it was easy to see their passion for humble ingredients shine through. They bought a whole new lease of life to the tomato starter and the lamb shank was simply divine.

In a country filled with ancient wonder it is certainly proving itself to be a timeless destination reimagined for the modern explorer.

And what's even better is there is currently 35% off your stay this summer at select hotels - so you can soak up all the luxury living at a fraction of the cost.