Book a bargain five-star break on the Costa Del Sol - here are our expert picks
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
If it’s sun, sea and sand that’s you’re after, with a little bit of luxury, lastminute.com have this deal on a seven-night stay at the five-star Senator Banùs, Costa del Sol from as low as £367pp during September*.
You can relax by the rooftop plunge pool, look out to sea on your balcony or relax with a massage in the on-site spa.
This is the perfect romantic getaway for couples as it’s an adults-only hotel with a spa and hair salon, two outdoor and one indoor swimming pools, a sauna, hot tub and a 24-hour fitness centre, if that’s your thing.
The hotel is in Estepona, a stone’s throw away from Salduna beach and a short trip from Marbella. You’ll be just a 10-minute drive from El Corte Ingles shopping centre and Puerto Banus Beach. Plus there’s a whole host of golf courses nearby, and several great places to eat and drink near including a Mediterranean restaurant and a bar on site. Buffet breakfasts are available as an add on.
With flights from London Gatwick, the price depends on the date you book - but the cheapest seven-day break we found was £367pp departing on September 27*.
*Prices correct at time of publication.