Picture - Sam Pelly

Whether you’re planning your wedding, engagement or vow renewal, the experts at P&O Cruises will add the sparkle as you sail off into the sunset

On the 12th June 1999, I married the love of my life. Twenty five years, two grown up children and a million unforgettable memories later, I’m standing in my husband’s arms at the helm of P&O Cruises’ enchanting Azura, reliving one of the happiest days of my life in the heart of the Mediterranean ocean.

Since setting sail from pretty Valetta for a confetti of captivating ports across Greece, Spain and Italy, we’ve swam with turtles, sang along to star-studded shows, enjoyed fine dining and celebrated our silver wedding anniversary dancing beneath the stars.

Now, dressed in a white lace replica of my wedding gown, cradling a blooming bouquet of fresh lilies beautifully recreated by the ship’s florist, I’m holding back happy tears as Sam, our photographer, captures the moment.

Picture - Sam Pelly.

From entering the elegant Ivory Suite to ‘our song’, to the captain himself conducting the ceremony with our children Joshua and Scarlett proudly looking on, renewing our vows in such an intimate ocean setting just couldn’t have been more perfect.

Packed with romance, relaxation, anticipation and excitement from sail away to this morning’s champagne breakfast, celebrating our love and our love of cruising has been a honeymoon in itself - seamless, stress free and tailored to our dreams.

A kaleidoscope of ports

Our fairytale began on embarkation in sunny Malta, where our luggage was waiting in two spacious starboard balcony cabins ideal for dolphin-spotting, afternoon siestas and reminiscing nightcaps in the fresh sea air.

Silver wedding celebrations on Azura. Picture: Sam Pelly

With the ports of Taranto, Corfu, Cephalonia, and Catania on the horizon before our big day, we followed an evening of exquisite dining in Epicuren with al fresco coffee and croissants at sunrise - the perfect start to a sea day of aquatic bliss in the serene Thermal Suite.

Keen to soak up the sweeping Adriatic views, architectural gems and idyllic Italian countryside of Taranto, our family shore excursion Clifftops and Caves showcased wonders above and below ground, from the spectacular crystal-encrusted Caves of Castellana to the turquoise waters and distinctive white pebble shores of Polignano a Mare.

Returning to Azura for a tipple in Olly Smith’s glamorous Glass House, accompanied by tasty spiced lamb skewers, sticky oxtail bonbons and hot smoked salmon Scotch egg, we rocked the night away in New York-inspired Manhattan to electric show band Pulse, retiring to the sophistication of the Planet Bar for dessert cocktails and piano melodies lingering long into the night.

With its iconic Old Town, ancient monastery and lush greenery as far as the eye can see, there’s far too much of captivating Corfu to explore in a day, so we chose Glyfada Beach on a promise of pine-covered cliffs, golden sands, cosmopolitan beach bars and crystal snorkel-begging waters. Blending picture book beauty with a youthful buzz, whether your beach scene is a comfy-sunbed and cocktails, a leisurely swim or adrenaline-fuelled watersports, gorgeous Glyfada is a scenic 20-minute bus ride from the port and a must for memory making.

From wedding hair and make-up to blooming bouquets and buttonholes, let P&O Cruises’ Ceremonies at Sea team arrange every dream detail of your magical ocean celebration. Picture: Sam Pelly

Waking in tranquil Cephalonia in 32 degree heat and blissful cloudless skies, we strolled past bobbing fishing boats and chic water’s edge restaurants to eagerly board the Utopia for a cruise to White Rocks Beach and Vardiani Island.

With windswept hair and sea sprayed cheeks, bouncing across glistening waves was pure exhilaration, upstaged only by snorkelling with rainbow coloured fish and curious turtles in a white cliff-backed blue lagoon, an exciting aperitif to lava rock steaks in Azura’s South American sizzler, the Beach House.

With just a day to go until our vow renewal, our every wish granted, our final port gifted panorama and romance in equal measure as we meandered the winding medieval streets of Sicily’s legendary Taormina, an unmissable trip from the striking Baroque city of Catania.

A photographer’s dream nestled atop Mount Tauro, its breathtaking location and unrivalled natural beauty have seen Taormina nicknamed ‘Pearl of the Ionian Sea’, making it a magnet for tourists, an inspiration for poets and a delightful addition to our wedding eve album. All aboard, wrapped in cosy blankets on the starlit open deck for cinema snacks and a SeaScreen movie, any last minute nerves were quashed by grateful recollections of romantic moments shared and priceless memories made on our once in a lifetime vow renewal cruise.

Karla Hall and husband Mark celebrate their silver wedding anniversary on Azura. Picture: Sam Pelly.

The allure of Azura

With an incredible choice of entertainment, restaurants, bars, pools, sports, spa and leisure facilities, and over 1,500 stylish cabins ranging from inside single to plush suites, family-friendly Azura and every sun-kissed shore we visited aboard her made saying ‘we still do’ absolutely magical.

Whether it’s a full-family occasion or cosy ceremony for two, from weddings and commitment packages to proposals or reaffirmations of love, P&O Cruises’ Ceremonies at Sea team combine friendly expertise with a truly personal touch to ensure you celebrate your special day, your way.

A quick chat with the Ceremonies team and you can choose your ship, book your holiday and your ceremony … then sail off into the sunset as the experts add the sparkle. Our Renewal of Vows package included:

A stunning ceremony conducted by the captain, plus a signed commemorative certificate for us to keep.

An elegant, private ceremony venue.

Champagne toast.

Bridal bouquet and groom’s buttonhole.

Commemorative P&O Cruises champagne flutes.

Romantic dinner in a specialty restaurant.

A 10 percent spa discount perfect for unwinding before the ceremony.

To start planning your beautiful occasion on the open ocean today, call the friendly Ceremonies team on 0344 3388 595 or email [email protected]

Karla Hall and her family on a boat trip to White Rocks Beach. Picture: Sam Pelly.

P&O Cruises is offering a seven-night fly-cruise on Azura (A521) from £979 per person for an inside cabin. Departing June 5, 2025, the price includes round trip flights from selected UK airports, children’s clubs, full board meals and entertainment. Departing from and returning to Malta, ports of call are, Kotor, Dubrovnik, Corfu and Taranto. To book visit www.pocruises.com or call 0345 355 5111.