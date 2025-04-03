Celtic Routes' popular Coastal Causeway tour returns for summer 2025
The beloved tour, priced from £1,600 per person (excluding flights), allows visitors to trace the glorious North Coast of Ireland at their own pace, experiencing the historic streets of Belfast, the awe-inspiring Giant's Causeway, and numerous hidden gems along the way—all from behind the wheel of Celtic Routes' iconic Land Rover vehicles.
"We're thrilled to bring back our Coastal Causeway tour for Summer 2025," says Celtic Routes' Director of Tours. "Year after year, this journey continues to captivate our guests with its perfect blend of dramatic landscapes, rich history, and authentic local experiences. The route's enduring popularity speaks to Northern Ireland's unique appeal as a destination that rewards exploration at your own pace."
Returning highlights of the Coastal Causeway tour include:
- Exploring historic Belfast with its rich cultural heritage
- Walking amongst the 40,000 interlocking basalt columns of the UNESCO World Heritage Giant's Causeway
- Crossing the vertigo-inducing Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge
- Visiting filming locations from the popular Game of Thrones series
- Sampling world-class whiskey at renowned distilleries
As in previous seasons, the Coastal Causeway tour can be enjoyed as a standalone adventure or seamlessly combined with Celtic Routes' other popular itineraries, including the "Two Irelands" tour or the "Scotland & Northern Ireland" experience for those seeking a more comprehensive Celtic journey.
Celtic Routes continues to distinguish itself in the luxury travel market through its commitment to authentic experiences, premium accommodation, and the unique experience of exploring in their dedicated fleet of Land Rovers – perfectly suited to the varied terrain of Northern Ireland.
Bookings for the 2025 Coastal Causeway season are now open, with departure dates available from May through September 2025.
https://www.celticroutes.com/destination/northern-ireland/