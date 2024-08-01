easyJet holidays' deals of the week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This week, easyJet and easyJet holidays are offering a wide range of last-minute escapes at unbeatable value to some of Europe’s most loved destinations.

To enjoy the best Hurghada has to offer, customers can get away to the 5* Stella Gardens Resort & Spafor a taste of luxury surrounded by white sandy beaches, as well as six swimming pools, a spa and volleyball and tennis.

The glamorous 5* Melia Lloret de Mar in Costa Bravo is for couples or families looking for a holiday in the sun. Holidaymakers can look forward to top-notch amenities, including two outdoor swimming pools, a fully-equipped fitness centre, and a serene spa for those looking to unwind.

For a holiday without the little ones the adults-only 5* Adam and Eve in Antalya is not the average beach resort. With several buffet and a la carte restaurants to choose from, live DJs, themed parties and a state of the art sound system, this hotel is perfect for a romantic getaway or a fun adventure. Party-goers can also enjoy the 3* Morfeas Hotel in Corfu to see Kavos come alive after dark.

Book with easyJet holidays (www.easyjet.com/en/holidays tel: 0330 365 5005):

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 5* Royal Thalassa Monastirin Tunisia on an All Inclusive basis for £579 per person including 23kg of luggage per person. transfers and flights from Belfast on 10 September 2024

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 4* Stella Gardens Resort & Spain Hurghada on an All Inclusive basis for £676 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Gatwick on 11 September 2024

easyJet holidays offers three nights at the 4* Hotel Atrio del Mar in Murcia on a Room Only basis for £273 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Luton on 21 September 2024

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 5* Adam and Eve in Antalya on an All Inclusive Plus basis for £1049 per person including 23kg luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Gatwick on 25 September 2024

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 3* AluaSun Cala Antenain Majorca on an All Inclusive basis for £570 per person including 23kg luggage per person, transfers and flights from Liverpool on 12 September 2024

easyJet holidays offers four nights at the 3* Morfeas in Corfu on a Bed & Breakfast basis for £298 per person including 23kg luggage per person, transfers and flights from Edinburgh on 25 August 2024

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 5* Ramanda Resort by Wyndham Akbuk in Bodrum on an All Inclusive basis for £622 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Gatwick on 11 September

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 5* Melia Lloret de Marin Costa Brava on a Half Board basis for £752 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Liverpool on 27 September

Flight only deals

For those looking for flights only, easyJet is also offering great value flight deals across the airline’s unrivalled network from just £20.99, including:

Gatwick to Ibiza for £28.99*

Luton to Ibiza for £20.99*

Bristol to Pula for £32.99 and Menorca for £37.99*

Manchester to Isle of Man for £26.99*

Edinburgh to Kefalonia for £38.99*

Glasgow to Marseille for £36.99 and Kos for £37.99*

Belfast to Ibiza for £28.99*

*One way per person including taxes. Travel until 18/08/24