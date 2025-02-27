Northern Ireland's answer to travelling alone - become a snowmad

Norther Irish skiers take to the slopes as luxury travel company reports a 45% spike is solo bookings

A sales report from luxury ski provider VIP SKI has revealed a 45% increase in skiiers from Northern Ireland taking ski holidays alone – as digital ‘snowmads’ take to the slopes.

Reflecting on the 2023/24 winter season, the holiday company saw bookings nearly double on the previous year, stating the popularity of remote working had pushed sales.

Observations from VIP SKI insiders say the number of corporate group bookings has fallen in recent years, with the ‘work trip’ falling out of favour with Gen Z and younger millennial employees. Instead, as work becomes more flexible, professionals are taking a ‘work-from-home’ approach to the slopes.

VIP SKI launches a new site in La Plagne

Winter-loving digital nomads are actively seeking new ways to integrate work and leisure, with ski resorts fast becoming their preferred destinations in 2025 – the rise of the ‘snowmad’ trend. These individuals break away from the traditional office setup, opting for the fresh mountain air and choosing ski resorts as their temporary remote work bases.

But its not just work-life balance giving people the confidence to travel alone, as VIP SKI has found many of those booking solo breaks are looking to experience the snow with fellow enthusiasts – leaving uninterested family at home

VIP SKI reports that solo travel bookings at the halfway point of the 2024/25 season are already on par with the total for the previous year. This mirrors industry-wide trends - last year’s Adventure Travel Conference revealed that 16% of new travellers were going solo, with the biggest surge in the 35-44 age group (up 23% year on year).

To meet this demand, VIP SKI offers a selection of luxury catered chalets ideal for single travellers, providing a welcoming environment to meet fellow skiers and snowboarders. Recognising that the cost of travelling alone can be a barrier, VIP SKI offers bespoke solo travel deals, including complimentary transfers to and from Geneva.

Gareth Crump, Sales Director at VIP SKI commented: “Skiing isn’t for everyone, and if your friends or family don’t share your enthusiasm, that shouldn’t stop you from getting out on the slopes. More people are realising they don’t have to wait for company, they can take a solo ski break and meet like-minded skiers when they arrive.

“With solo and nomadic travel on the rise, we’re focused on ensuring our holidays cater to their needs. For example, we offer complimentary ski guiding at Bear Lodge and Bellevarde Lodge on the first two mornings of each stay, a perfect way for solo skiers to meet others, familiarise themselves with the ski area, and make the most of their time in the mountains.”

Founded on the belief that luxury should be accessible, VIP SKI has been crafting exceptional ski holidays for over 30 years. Today, its boutique brand boasts 55 handpicked chalets, CLUB Chalets, and one luxury ski hotel across five iconic French resorts. While VIP SKI has grown steadily, it has stayed true to its hallmark blend of individuality and impeccable quality. Whether you’re a couple seeking a romantic retreat, a family creating lifelong memories, or a group of friends chasing the perfect piste, VIP SKI holidays are designed to delight. With tailored services like private childcare and seamless transfers, every stay becomes a truly personal escape.

