Northern Ireland's Causeway Coast named among world's best electric vehicle road trips

A recent study has recognized Northern Ireland’s Causeway Coastal Route as one of the top road trips in the world for electric vehicle (EV) owners. Stretching 109 miles along the stunning coastline, this route ranked #6 globally on a list of the most EV-friendly journeys.

The study, conducted by iSelect, looked at several factors including the availability of charging stations, cost of charging, and traveler satisfaction. What sets the Causeway Coastal Route apart is its 124 charging points, providing EV drivers with both convenience and reassurance. A full charge along this route costs only £7.16, making it a budget-friendly choice for those traveling in electric cars. It also boasts an impressive 4.8/5 rating on TripAdvisor, showcasing its appeal not just for EV drivers but for tourists captivated by its scenic beauty and unique landmarks.

On the global scale, the Gotthard Pass in Switzerland took the top spot, followed by Canada’s Kootenay Highway and the Deep South in the United States in second and third place, respectively. These routes also earned high marks for their accessibility and affordability for EV users.

With electric vehicle adoption on the rise in Northern Ireland, as highlighted by a Department of Infrastructure report showing that one in four residents plans to drive an EV next, the region still faces a challenge: limited charging infrastructure. However, this new study shines a light on Northern Ireland’s commitment to addressing that challenge, with improvements being made not only along the Causeway Coast but across the wider region.

Full details on the study can be found here: https://www.iselect.com.au/energy/insights/the-best-countries-for-ev-road-trips/