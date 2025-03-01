16 islands off the Northern Ireland coastline that are full of character

3 . Salt Island, Strangford Lough, County Down

Strangford Lough is known for its small islands, with 120 islands within the Lough and surrounding 150 miles of coastline. Whether you are a relaxation seeker or a get up and goer, Salt Island is definitely the place for you to visit. With its picturesque landscape and traditional bothy, the island has the perfect, peaceful spots to observe the local wildlife including seals and various bird species, whilst also being able to kayak and hike around the island’s impressive walking spots. Salt Island’s unspoiled nature and the charm of the bothy, a shelter that can be booked for overnight use to see the wildlife in the dark, makes the island the most unique on Strangford Lough. For more information, go to nationaltrust.org.uk Photo: unsplash