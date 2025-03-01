16 islands off the Northern Ireland coastline that are full of character

Northern Ireland has so many hidden treasures that can be overlooked, including some fabulous islands for you to explore.
Many people enjoy taking the time to go out and enjoy the sights that nature has to offer, including appreciating the beauty of nature that we have all around us –so these islands are well worth heading to for some tranquil relaxation.
We’ve put together this list of Northern Ireland’s wonderful islands – they aren’t all open to the public to visit, so please check in advance.
1. 2. Rathlin Island via Discover NI website (1).jpeg
When discussing the wildlife and natural beauty of Northern Ireland, Rathlin Island is the place to truly show this off. Rathlin it is known for its rugged beauty, stunning coastal views and for being home to some of the UK’s most amazing wildlife, which include puffins, seals and a large seabird colony. Rathlin Island will also appeal to anyone who may be more of a history enthusiast than a nature fanatic, as there is a fascinating history that encapsulates the island, boasting links to Robert the Bruce, the King of Scotland, and historical sites like the Rathlin West Light Seabird Centre. For more information, go to rathlincommunity.org Photo: Discover NI website
2. Devenish Island, County Fermanagh
History is a huge part of Devenish Island, being home to a sixth-century monastery, and providing visitors with a glimpse into Northern Ireland’s early Christian heritage through the island’s well-preserved round tower and ancient church ruins. Located in Lough Erne, the second biggest lake system in Northern Ireland and Ulster, the serene setting and archaeological significance makes Devenish Island a must-visit for Northern Ireland people and visitors alike. For more information, go to nationaltrust.org.uk Photo: Discover NI website
3. Salt Island, Strangford Lough, County Down
Strangford Lough is known for its small islands, with 120 islands within the Lough and surrounding 150 miles of coastline. Whether you are a relaxation seeker or a get up and goer, Salt Island is definitely the place for you to visit. With its picturesque landscape and traditional bothy, the island has the perfect, peaceful spots to observe the local wildlife including seals and various bird species, whilst also being able to kayak and hike around the island’s impressive walking spots. Salt Island’s unspoiled nature and the charm of the bothy, a shelter that can be booked for overnight use to see the wildlife in the dark, makes the island the most unique on Strangford Lough. For more information, go to nationaltrust.org.uk Photo: unsplash
4. White Island, County Fermanagh
The scenic views and mystical atmosphere of White Island, located in Lough Erne, are unlike any you will have experienced before. With enigmatic stone figures on display that date back to the early Christian period, history enthusiasts and photography buffs will be astounded at the White Island’s ancient church ruins and mysterious carved figures. For more information, go to communities-ni.gov.uk/historic-environment Photo: Fermanagh and Omagh Council website
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.