17 quirky Northern Ireland Airbnb properties from fairy cottages and shipping containers you can book for 2025

There are now even more unusual holiday rentals open to the public than ever, prompting a refreshing new list of more brilliant sites for your attention.
From historical venues filled with charm to utterly bonkers themes, you won’t be left short of options in all six NI counties.
1. Shipping Container, Brookhill Lodge, Lisbellaw, Co Fermanagh
Fermanagh is a secluded escape that is ideal for anyone hoping to leave behind the stresses of the city in favour of serenity. Located seven miles outside of the nearest town, Enniskillen, Brookhill Lodge will surpass all expectations with its modernised yet minimalistic cosy interior and nature-immersed surroundings. Photo: airbnb
2. Barney's Ruins Barn, Maghera, Co Derry / Londondery
Another rural gem, Barney's Ruins Barn is a quaint, compact space that offers true rural peace. Somewhat of a local architectural celebrity, this spot was designed by Patrick Bradley, as featured on BBC NI’s Restoration Rescue, and earned its name after being the home of the site’s resident bull, Barney. Photo: Barneys Ruins Barn airbnb
3. Carrickreagh Houseboat, Blaney, Co Fermanagh
If you fancy sleeping on water, a visit to the Carrickreagh Houseboat in Blaney, Co Fermanagh could be just the ticket! Soak up nature by embracing the gorgeously tranquil Lough Erne, utilising both the sheltered rooms inside as well as the spacey exterior where you can feel even more connected with the stunning surrounding scenes. Photo: Carrickreagh Houseboat airbnb
4. Heathfield Hall, Hillsborough, Co Down
If you’re a lover of all things historic, Heathfield Hall in Magheraconluce is a gothic dream, combining eccentric excellence with period class into one stunningly cohesive space. Embracing the unconventional uncontemporary, this atmospheric accommodation is a brilliant pick for friends, couples or a solo trip, but do be advised that this location is not suitable for children or pets. Photo: Heathfield Hall airbnb
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.