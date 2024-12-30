17 quirky Northern Ireland Airbnb properties from fairy cottages and shipping containers you can book for 2025

By Maisie Laughton
Published 30th Dec 2024, 06:00 GMT
Get 2025 ready and organise an exciting holiday like no other with these Northern Irish gems that are available to be booked straight from Airbnb.

There are now even more unusual holiday rentals open to the public than ever, prompting a refreshing new list of more brilliant sites for your attention.

From historical venues filled with charm to utterly bonkers themes, you won’t be left short of options in all six NI counties.

Here are 17 unique Airbnb listings across Northern Ireland for a quirky staycation:

Fermanagh is a secluded escape that is ideal for anyone hoping to leave behind the stresses of the city in favour of serenity. Located seven miles outside of the nearest town, Enniskillen, Brookhill Lodge will surpass all expectations with its modernised yet minimalistic cosy interior and nature-immersed surroundings.

1. Shipping Container, Brookhill Lodge, Lisbellaw, Co Fermanagh

Fermanagh is a secluded escape that is ideal for anyone hoping to leave behind the stresses of the city in favour of serenity. Located seven miles outside of the nearest town, Enniskillen, Brookhill Lodge will surpass all expectations with its modernised yet minimalistic cosy interior and nature-immersed surroundings. Photo: airbnb

Another rural gem, Barney's Ruins Barn is a quaint, compact space that offers true rural peace. Somewhat of a local architectural celebrity, this spot was designed by Patrick Bradley, as featured on BBC NI’s Restoration Rescue, and earned its name after being the home of the site’s resident bull, Barney.

2. Barney's Ruins Barn, Maghera, Co Derry / Londondery

Another rural gem, Barney's Ruins Barn is a quaint, compact space that offers true rural peace. Somewhat of a local architectural celebrity, this spot was designed by Patrick Bradley, as featured on BBC NI’s Restoration Rescue, and earned its name after being the home of the site’s resident bull, Barney. Photo: Barneys Ruins Barn airbnb

If you fancy sleeping on water, a visit to the Carrickreagh Houseboat in Blaney, Co Fermanagh could be just the ticket! Soak up nature by embracing the gorgeously tranquil Lough Erne, utilising both the sheltered rooms inside as well as the spacey exterior where you can feel even more connected with the stunning surrounding scenes.

3. Carrickreagh Houseboat, Blaney, Co Fermanagh

If you fancy sleeping on water, a visit to the Carrickreagh Houseboat in Blaney, Co Fermanagh could be just the ticket! Soak up nature by embracing the gorgeously tranquil Lough Erne, utilising both the sheltered rooms inside as well as the spacey exterior where you can feel even more connected with the stunning surrounding scenes. Photo: Carrickreagh Houseboat airbnb

If you’re a lover of all things historic, Heathfield Hall in Magheraconluce is a gothic dream, combining eccentric excellence with period class into one stunningly cohesive space. Embracing the unconventional uncontemporary, this atmospheric accommodation is a brilliant pick for friends, couples or a solo trip, but do be advised that this location is not suitable for children or pets.

4. Heathfield Hall, Hillsborough, Co Down

If you’re a lover of all things historic, Heathfield Hall in Magheraconluce is a gothic dream, combining eccentric excellence with period class into one stunningly cohesive space. Embracing the unconventional uncontemporary, this atmospheric accommodation is a brilliant pick for friends, couples or a solo trip, but do be advised that this location is not suitable for children or pets. Photo: Heathfield Hall airbnb

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Northern IrelandAirbnb
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice