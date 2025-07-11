9 stunning waterfall walks to refresh your mind across Northern Ireland

3 . Glenariff Nature Reserve Waterfalls Walk, Glenariff Road, Glenariff, Co Antrim

Nestled within the Nature Reserve are some spectacular waterfalls, all of which can be seen during the descent down the path and steps to the bottom of the gorge. Follow the boardwalk to the Manor Lodge and then return to the car park up a steep forestry track. These walks are situated in a working forest environment and may be subject to diversion and closure from time to time. For an extended excursion, take the 8.9km walk to fully witness the abundance of panoramic landscape views during this peaceful riverside stroll. Photo: unsplash