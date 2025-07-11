9 stunning waterfall walks to refresh your mind across Northern Ireland

Aside from the usual Instagrammable spots, there are plenty of stunning scenes to be found, with a handful of waterfalls dotted across the country.
Hidden gems in the Glens of Antrim might not quite compare in stature to Niagara Falls, but they’re certainly sure to brighten your day.
Here are some of the best waterfalls to visit that will help reset your mind.
1. Gleno Waterfall, Waterfall Road, Larne, Co Antrim
One of Northern Ireland’s lesser known hidden treasures, the Gleno Waterfall stands at 30 feet tall in the village of Gleno, near Larne. Owned by the National Trust, the walk to the magnificent view features several steps up and down the sides to enable you to see it from every angle and soak in all of its beauty. Photo: unsplash
2. Cranny Falls, Harbour Road, Carnlough, Co Antrim
Take a walk along the old limestone railway track to the charming Gortin Quarry, where you can sit and look out over the various viewpoints. Cranny Falls is rich with history, illustrated amongst the various interpretation panels visible on the gentle incline up to the waterfall. Photo: visitNI
3. Glenariff Nature Reserve Waterfalls Walk, Glenariff Road, Glenariff, Co Antrim
Nestled within the Nature Reserve are some spectacular waterfalls, all of which can be seen during the descent down the path and steps to the bottom of the gorge. Follow the boardwalk to the Manor Lodge and then return to the car park up a steep forestry track. These walks are situated in a working forest environment and may be subject to diversion and closure from time to time. For an extended excursion, take the 8.9km walk to fully witness the abundance of panoramic landscape views during this peaceful riverside stroll. Photo: unsplash
4. Drummoney Falls, Derrybrick Road, Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh
Drummoney Falls is a quiet, peaceful location to spend some time watching the low waterfall drop over several hundred metres. This tranquil attraction includes a short walk to see the small, local spot that is hidden in an intimate corner of the town to the north of Kesh. Photo: unsplash
