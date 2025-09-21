Being given the key to a room at the luxury Galgorm Resort and Spa is a bit like opening a box of extremely fine chocolates - you want to dive right in and try everything but know you should pace yourself and savour each moment.

Indeed, the whole point of a getaway is to recharge and relax so with that message firmly in mind, I purposely attempted to slow down during a recent visit to this much-acclaimed Co Antrim resort.

From the moment we arrived, my husband and I enjoyed a top-class experience, from the friendly and helpful concierge making sure we felt very welcome through to a faultless and hassle-free check-in. So far so good with my plan to unwind.

The destination for our stay was one of the junior suites which recently had been renovated as part of a £2million guest room refurbishment programme. Located a short walk from reception, the suite couldn't have been better positioned to easily reach all the hotel facilities. Another real bonus towards a really enjoyable stay.

One of the newly refurbished junior suites at Galgorm Resort & Spa. Picture: National World

Complete with the advantage of its own private hot tub on the balcony overlooking the River Maine, the suite was a fine blend of stylish modern luxury and comfort - just perfect for a relaxing break.

The separate lounge area complete with 42” flat screen TV and sumptuous leather Rolf Benz seating, featured double doors leading to the balcony, with outdoor table and chairs beside the hot tub.

A very inviting super king-size bed with top quality bedding and a spacious marble bathroom with deep slipper bath, separate shower and luxury toiletries all added to the top-notch atmosphere.

There were other great little touches too. A complimentary and well-stocked mini bar with soft and alcoholic drinks, along with snacks and quality coffee and tea made sure we were catered for at all times. We also found the in-room drinking water filter complete with refillable water bottles a really useful addition.

A slipper bath is a key feature of the luxury bathrooms in the newly refurbished junior suites at Galgorm Resort & Spa. Picture: National World

Of course, Galgorm is so much more than just a hotel. To begin with, it has become 'the' place to go in Northern Ireland - and much further afield - for the ultimate spa experience, with its unique Thermal Spa Village earning international recognition and numerous global awards.

Spread out throughout the hotel grounds along the banks of the river, the expansive spa village offers a variety of warm and cool experiences including saunas, steam rooms, hot tubs, indoor and outdoor pools, heated loungers, a salt cave and even a snow cabin.

As first time visitors, we weren't entirely sure what to expect when we donned our bathrobes and Galgorm flip-flops and made our way down to the spa reception where we received towels and set off on our outdoor adventure towards restfulness and calm.

Initially it wasn't quite as serene an experience as I had hoped as we were a little confused about where everything was but quickly found helpful staff to point us in the right direction.

The Celtic Sauna overlooking the River Maine at the Thermal Spa Village at Galgorm Resort & Spa. Picture: National World

Wandering through the well-kept gardens alongside the gushing river in a bathrobe was in itself a big step away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. After taking time out in one of the steam rooms, the Celtic sauna and the salt cave, we both realised we were really starting to unwind.

The whole Thermal Spa Village has been inspired very much by the local landscape and with a sensitive use of design incorporating natural materials, the atmosphere itself helps to create a sense of calm and quiet.

Whether you are immersed in a hot tub or steaming in a sauna, you can enjoy the tranquility of nature as the facilities are designed to give a view out on to the lush surroundings.

Our package came with a private bathing experience, which definitely took us a big jump up the de-stress ladder. Our host escorted us from the spa reception to our own private wooden hot tub for two at the weir in the Riverside Garden where we were left to immerse ourselves in the serenity of the surroundings, complete with all the sights, scents and sounds of nature.

Enjoy a thoroughly relaxing experience overlooking the River Maine at the Thermal Spa Village at Galgorm Resort & Spa. Picture: National World

We were treated to a bottle of sparkling wine to enjoy and reminded of a simple QR code system if we wanted to order any other drinks. As far as relaxation goes, it would be hard to get better than this.

Up to this point the weather had been a little dull, but turned to more of a definite mizzle as we soaked up the riverside hot tub experience. It was sheer bliss as we basked in the beautiful surroundings in the rain and left the normal dash for an umbrella and a coat behind in another world.

There are a number of private bathing tubs in various locations dotted around the Thermal Spa Village and, in my opinion, if you want a totally away-from-it-all experience it's well worth paying extra for one.

It's easy to forget the usual flurry that everyday life brings when you are in the fabulous sanctuary of the Thermal Spa Village. As it is open from 8am to 10pm you can really make the most of your stay without feeling rushed.

Needless to say we made use of the spa facilities until it was time for dinner in Gillies Restaurant, a real favourite amongst hotel guests and locals alike.

We found plenty of potential options in the Residents' Menu, which we perused while sampling a delightful amuse bouche of watermelon with lime and spiced salt.

Delicious desserts at Gillies restaurant in Galgorm Resort & Spa. Picture: National World

My starter choice of Irish scallop with creamed corn and a coconut and lemongrass bisque was simply divine, while my husband was equally impressed with his Irish goat's cheese mousse with beetroot and sweet onion.

For mains, I found the seared seabass with confit heritage tomatoes, roast tomato jus and salsa verde perfectly cooked and full of flavour. My husband thoroughly enjoyed his fillet of cod with crushed peas and we shared ample side portions of triple-cooked chips and delicious maple roast carrots.

Topped up nicely with an individual banoffee tart and strawberry and white chocolate cheesecake, we both agreed Gillies definitely hit the mark for atmosphere, food and service.

After a very comfortable night's sleep, another even more enjoyable trip to the Thermal Spa Village first thing in the morning and a relaxing dip in our own hot tub, we ventured back to Gillies for the buffet breakfast.

Served from the very sensible hours of 9am to 12 noon, this proved a fabulous feast of continental and full Irish cooked breakfast items.

We had heard good reports about Galgorm’s buffet breakfast and we certainly weren't disappointed.

Seated overlooking the stables where we could enjoy watching the horses, we enjoyed a fabulously delicious spread at a very leisurely pace. Once again, the attentive staff were faultless, making sure all diners had everything they needed for a great start to their day.

Our thoroughly enjoyable stay gave us a taste of why Galgorm is so popular with both local guests and those from further afield. We also saw how continued investment in facilities, such as exciting plans for a new nature-immersive Forest Spa Garden, are keeping it at the top of Northern Ireland’s growing tourism sector,

Its delights may not be secret, but we definitely found that didn’t make them any less special and vowed to make a return trip very soon.

For more information, go to www.galgorm.com