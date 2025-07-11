Northern Ireland's 'most photogenic destinations' are revealed

Everyone has their own favourite spot in Northern Ireland, maybe a tranquil forest, a quaint village or a beautiful stretch of coastline.

A new study has revealed Northern Ireland’s most picturesque destinations – and some of the places most likely to be photographed.

Looking at the number of social media posts on Instagram, TripAdvisor reviews and the number of photographs on Getty Images, GO Outdoors has revealed the country’s most photogenic outdoor locations.

Calum Jones, author and outdoor enthusiast, at GO Outdoors said: “With social media continuing to inspire more of us to explore the outdoors, we wanted to look at Northern Ireland’s most picturesque destinations. From mountain ranges to impressive loughs, these locations are perfect for everything from a scenic walk to a quick photo stop.

The world famous Giant's Causeway. Picture Pat Batard / Hans Lucas via AFP via Getty Images.

"We hope this inspires more people to get outside, explore what Northern Ireland has to offer and benefit from the endless mental benefits getting outdoors has to offer.”

The study ranked the top five most photogenic destinations:

The Giant’s Causeway The Mourne Mountains The Glens of Antrim Lough Neagh Rathlin Island

Taking the crown as Northern Ireland’s most picturesque destination is The Giants Causeway with a near-perfect score of 9.78 out of 10.

The UNESCO World Heritage Site is famous for its unique natural rock formations, which create an otherworldly landscape that is hugely popular among tourists. With 367,000 Instagram posts and over 2,000 photographs on Getty Images, it is clear just how frequently The Giants Causeway is photographed.

Following closely in second place, with a score of 9.75, are The Mourne Mountains. The mountain range is home to Slieve Donard, Northern Ireland’s tallest peak, which tourists and locals love to photograph. With over 180,000 Instagram posts and 332 Getty Images, it is clear visitors feel inspired by the mountains, which has been the case for generations with CS Lewis is said to have drawn inspiration for Narnia from the stunning landscapes.

In third place are The Glens of Antrim, with a photogenic score of 9.35. The Glens boast a diverse landscape, with visitors able to take in and photograph rolling hills, impressive valleys, scenic waterfalls and stunning coastal views. The rich variety of natural features offers countless photograph opportunities, with The Glens of Antrim amassing over 21,000 Instagram posts and more than 100 Getty Images.

Calum added: “When heading out into nature, it’s best to be prepared for all conditions. A waterproof jacket, sturdy walking shoes and lightweight layers will help keep you comfortable so you can focus on enjoying your surroundings. Remember to respect the environment and local guidelines so that others can enjoy these natural beauty spots long after your visit.”