Quirky facts you may not know about nine of Northern Ireland's seaside towns

Here are some quirky facts you may not know about nine of Northern Ireland's well known seaside towns:
1. Carrickfergus
Carrickfergus is County Antrim’s oldest town and one of the oldest towns in Ireland. Carrickfergus Castle, built by John de Courcy, is one of the best preserved medieval structures in Ireland and the only preserved castle of its age open to the public. Photo: discover ni
2. Bangor
Bangor Marina is the biggest marina in Northern Ireland, with more than 1,500 boats visiting each year. It's an excellent spot to soak up the sun in summer. Photo: discover ni
3. Portrush
Famous for its stunning beaches East Strand, West Strand and White Rocks, Portrush was once known for the special ‘Portrush Rock’. The rocks at Portrush started out as mudstone of the Jurassic age making them 190 million years old. Photo: Discover NI
4. Newcastle
Harry Ferguson, who with his brother built the Ferguson monoplane, was the first man in Ireland to fly. In August 1910 he flew his aircraft over the Newcastle foreshore, in the presence of a large number of people. The town is also the gateway to the Mourne Mountains which inspired C.S. Lewis, magical land of Narnia. Photo: Discover NI